Nigeria: Enyimba Promote Olanrewaju, Replace Finidi As Head Coach

Enyimba FC have promoted coach Yemi Olanrewaju, assistant coach of the club, as head coach until the end of the season following Coach Finidi George's appointment as Super Eagles Coach.

This was contained in a statement by the club's media manager, David Orji, on Thursday in Aba.

He said the coach was elevated from his position as Coach George's assistant because he is an integral part of the coaching staff.

The statement added that Olanrewaju has demonstrated his commitment, expertise, and leadership qualities throughout his tenure as an assistant under George.

"Currently pursuing his UEFA B license, Olanrewaju is dedicated to furthering his coaching education and bringing the latest techniques and strategies to Enyimba FC.

"His passion for the game and his continuous pursuit of excellence make him the ideal candidate to lead the team forward during this transition period," he said.

Orji said the coach will see out the remainder of the season, ensuring stability and continuity for the club as they continue to compete.

He said the club has confidence in Olanrewaju's abilities to lead the team to further success and achieve their goals.

"Enyimba FC expresses its sincere gratitude to George for his invaluable contributions and wishes him the very best in his new role with the Super Eagles.

"The club also extends its congratulations to Olanrewaju on his well-deserved promotion and looks forward to a promising future under his leadership.

"Having joined Enyimba FC in 2021, George swiftly made an indelible mark, leading the team to remarkable achievements.

"In just his second season in charge, he guided Enyimba FC to clinch the league title, showcasing his exceptional coaching prowess and strategic acumen," he said.

He said that George's departure marks the end of an era for Enyimba FC but also signifies a new chapter in his illustrious career.

"His leadership, dedication, and passion for the game have left an enduring legacy at the club, inspiring players and fans alike," he added.

Olanrewaju's first match as head coach will be against Abia Warriors on Sunday at the Umuahia Township Stadium.

NAN