Nigeria: Despite Court Order, Sanusi in Kano, to Receive Letter of Reinstatement

Former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Lamido Sanusi, is in Kano and set to receive his letter of reinstatement as the Emir of Kano at the Government House in the city.

PREMIUM TIMES observed Governor Abba Yusuf and his officials at the Government House preparing to receive Mr Sanusi for the presentation of his letter of reappointment as the sole first-class Emir of the state.

The preparation came despite the Federal High Court in Kano on Thursday restraining the governor and the state government from implementing the new emirate law under which Mr Sanusi was reinstated.

The law, passed on Thursday by the state House of Assembly and assented to immediately by Governor Yusuf, dissolved the four emirates carved out of the Kano emirate in 2019 and removed the emirs.

Governor Yusuf, on Thursday, reinstated Mr Sanusi four years after he was deposed.

The four additional emirates were created by the immediate past administration of former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, who also appointed the five emirs after removing Mr Sanusi.

Mr Yusuf said he reinstated Mr Sanusi in fulfilment of a campaign promise. The governor said the new law provided for the reinstatement of Mr Sanusi and the removal of the former emirs of Kano, Gaya, Karaye, Bichi and Rano.

But in a Thursday ruling, Justice AM Liman, in suit number FHC/KN/CS/182/2024, ordered the state government and the other parties involved to stop the implementation of the new emirate law pending the hearing of the substantive case.

A title holder in Kano emirate, Aminu Dan'agundi, filed the suit to challenge the government's decision.

The reinstated Emir has arrived in Kano in preparation to resume office. He was scheduled to be at the Abacha House, a chamber at the Kano Government House, to receive his reinstatement letter.

PREMIUM TIMES understands that officials planned to conclude the reinstatement ceremony before noon.