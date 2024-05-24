Liberia: Pro-Temp Rejects Boakai's Nominees in Margibi

Senate President Pro-Tempore Nyonblee Kangar Lawrence, rejects all sixteen nominees from President Joseph Nyuma Boakai to form part of the local government of Margibi County.

The nominees include county development officer, county administrative officer, commissioners, city mayors, and other positions recently nominated.

The decision was made following a conference organized by Pro-temp Kangar Lawrence with the ruling Unity Party and six of its major alliances in the county, who wrote her and the Liberian Senate, the Margibi County Legislative Caucus and other stakeholders, seeking the rejection of the nominees.

The conference was also held with the representations of the accused, who is the National Vice Chair for Governmental Affairs of the UP and former representative of Margibi County District #4, Ben A. Fofana.

The complaints, were represented by former Margibi County Superintendent and UP 2023 Margibi Campaign Manager, John Z. Buway; UP former senatorial candidate Ballah Zayzay, also an ex-representative of district# 2 and UP Margibi Secretary General Ojay Morris.

[bsa_pro_ad_space id=1]

They had gone to face the representation of Mr. Fofana's at a conference with Pro-tem Karnga Lawrence, and defeated the Fofana's side.

Mr. Fofana was mainly represented by Dr. Nancy Freeman, BWI Principal and Dr. John Sulanta Smith, a former representative candidate in Margibi District# 3.

At the end of the conference with parties, the Senate Pro-temp granted the rejection request from the complaints and ordered Mr. Fofana and his team to go back to the county and have a dialogue with folks, who she believes played major roles in making Boakai President.

It may be recalled that the mainstream leadership of the ruling Unity Party and several of its alliances, including institutions and individuals in Margibi County rejected the President's recent appointments of local officials and wrote the Liberian Senate, asking that body not to confirm the nominees, citing various reasons.

A copy of the aggrieved UP partisans and alliances' communication to the Senate dated May 13, 2024, lists four major counts against all sixteen nominees.

The nominees include county development officer, county administrative officer, commissioners, city mayors, and other positions recently filled by the President to form part of the local government of Margibi.

The disenchanted signatories are Unity Party County Mainstream Leadership, Margibi Rescue Mission Alliance Political Parties Leadership, Unity Party Margibi County Stakeholders & Elder Council Leadership, and the Unity Party Margibi County Auxiliary Council Leadership.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Others include Margibi Women Leadership Representations, Margibi Rescue Alliance Motorcyclists Leadership Representations, and Margibi Religious Community Leadership Representations.

Mr. Ben A. Fofana and other county officials wrote the Deputy Minister for Administration of the Ministry of States for Presidential Affairs Cornelia Kruah Togba, on April 23, 2024, requesting the swapping of nominees.

A portion of the letter says, "Therefore, we recommend the swapping of B. Lewis Kaine is the county Development officer, who is more experienced in this area with a Degree in Economics, while Togea Samu Zarwea serves as county Administrative Officer with over ten (10) years of administrative Experience and Qualifications."

The letter also recommended that James Ketter be swapped for Samuel N. Y. Ketter as Cinta Township Commissioner.

In a related development, Margibi County Senator James Emmanuel Nuquay, while making his legislative report in the county recently, stressed a need for the senate's leadership to look into the complaint for the sake of peace and harmony in consultation with the caucus of the county.