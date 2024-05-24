Liberia: Boakai Permits Two Months of Unprocessed Rubber Export

President Joseph Nyumah Boakai has immediately permitted the export of unprocessed natural rubber for two months (sixty days) as of 22 May 2024, the date Executive Order No. 133 was issued.

The permit specifically targets the export of unprocessed natural rubber that was already prepared for the export market before Mr. Boakai's predecessor, Mr. George Manneh Weah, issued Executive Order No. 124, banning unprocessed rubber exports.

In issuing Executive Order 132, President Boakai explained that Executive Order 124, issued on 23 November 2023, placed a moratorium on the exportation of unprocessed natural rubber to protect the rubber industry.

He indicated that this step became necessary until appropriate policies and frameworks could be put in place to improve the rubber industry's situation in the longer term, ensuring redevelopment, new development, increased production, increased job opportunities, and increased government revenue.

However, President Boakai stated that it has come to the attention of his government that since the issuance

of Executive Order 124, local producers and rubber businesses have suffered unexpected losses.

He attributes the losses to the sudden ban and the fact that many producers had invested in shipments already prepared for export.

He detailed that the government has also learned that other rubber producers in rural areas that rely primarily on cross-border trade in unprocessed natural rubber had quantities of unprocessed natural rubber that were affected by the moratorium.

As such, he noted that those rubber producers were forced to sell locally at low prices, resulting in losses.

Additionally, he said stakeholders in the Rubber Sector have agreed to develop a competitive fair pricing

mechanism to govern the sale of unprocessed natural rubber.

According to President Boakai, Liberian rubber farmers have appealed to the Government to allow them to sell

their products which were already ready for the market before the issuance of Executive Order No. 124.

In consideration of the interest of its people, he said the government has decided that it is good policy to allow reprieve to the farmers and businesses affected by the short notice given in Executive Order No. 124.

He continued that the government sees it as a good policy to assist those rubber farmers affected by the ban and has therefore determined to take appropriate measures to enable the rubber farmers to sell their rubber products within a specified time.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Agribusiness By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Now, therefore, I, Joseph Nyuma Boakal, Sr., President of the Republic of Liberia, with the

power in me vested, do hereby issue this Executive Order...," he said.

"Accordingly, Executive Order No. 124 is amended to reflect the time extension granted herein. That for the sixty days' period stated herein all customs officers and law enforcement authorities at points of entry and exit into and from the Republic of Liberia shall allow the exportation of all consignments of unprocessed natural

rubber from the Republic of Liberia by Liberian Rubber Farmers," the Executive Order reads.

"That immediately after the two months, the moratorium stipulated in Executive Order No. 124 shall again trigger in and all export of unprocessed natural rubber shall be halted from the date of expiration of the sixty days' period granted by this Executive Order," it added.