Liberia: Over 6000 Households to Benefit From Solar Energy

After signing a grant agreement between the two institutions, over six thousand households in rural communities are expected to benefit from solar energy power from two firms: Rural and Renewable Energy Agency and Rural Solar Incorporated.

The initiative will connect 6,900 households in all fifteen counties of Liberia, enhancing the quality of life and economic prospects of thousands of citizens.

Speaking on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, at the signing ceremony in Monrovia, Mr. Samuel Nagbe, executive director, explained that the grant agreement signifies a major step toward Rural Solar Incorporated's mission to illuminate Liberia's rural landscapes and drive socio-economic development through sustainable energy.

The grant agreement is part of the Liberia Solar Home System result-based financing project funded by the World Bank and implemented by RREA in collaboration with Energizing Development or EnDev.

Mr. Nagbe, the Executive Director of the Rural and Renewable Energy Agency, noted that the project aims to stimulate the off-grid solar market in Liberia through strategic subsidies and is expected to ultimately provide electricity to over 200,000 residents nationwide.

He explained that upon completion, the initiative will deliver the following connections across the counties: Grand Cape Mount, 2,200 connections; Gbarpolu, 1,300 connections; River Gee, 805 connections; Grand Kru, 400 connections; Sinoe, 305 connections; Maryland, 405 connections; Margibi, 255 connections; Grand Gedeh, 355 connections; and Montserrado, 150 connections.

Other counties are: Nimba, 200 connections; Lofa, 155 connections; Grand Bassa, 105 connections; Rivercess, 100 connections; and Bong, 105.

Mr. Nagbe disclosed that Rural Solar Incorporated will deploy various solar home systems from tier 1 to tier 3, including solar lighting, charging systems, fans, and TVs, to ensure that households receive tailored solutions that meet their specific energy needs.

Earlier this year, Rural Solar Incorporated secured a grant agreement with EnDev to connect an additional 2,200 households in Grand Cape Mount County and 1,300 in Gbarpolu County respectively.

In remarks, the Chief Executive Officer of Rural Solar Incorporated, Mr. Lee W. Walker, expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve rural communities with solar home systems.

"We want to express our gratitude for the opportunity to enter into a contract with RREA, World Bank, for the indirect subsidy components of the project. We are indeed grateful", he expressed.

He said they accept the terms and conditions on behalf of the board of directors, management, staff, and all customers but promised to work in the best interest of all parties.

Mr. Walker added that the company looks forward to honoring the requirements outlined in the contract by putting in its best efforts to ensure the success and positive implementation of the project.

He assured his partners that his company would be an example for others to follow in solar energy systems.

Rural Solar Incorporated is a leading off-grid solar firm in Liberia specializing in solar home systems. Its focus is on serving remote and underserved communities through a wide array of solar home system products from renowned brands such as Amped Innovation and BioLite.

A lack of capacity and weak distribution seriously challenges Liberia's energy sector.