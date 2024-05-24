Ghana: Man Accused of Robbing Widow of Former Veep Amissah-Arthur, Others Denied Bail Again

The man, who allegedly robbed a former Second Lady, Mrs Matilda Amissah-Arthur, and other persons, has again been denied bail by the Accra High Court.

Yahuza Osman, who was arrested on April 16, 2024 and charged with robbery and money laundering, will re-appear in court on May 21.

Justice Lydia Osei Marfo, presiding judge, said that looking at the nature of the accusations against the accused and the nature of evidence, he will not avail himself to stand trial when granted bail.

Counsel for Osman, Mr Paul Asibi Abariga, told the court that the accused would avail himself to stand trial when granted bail.

Ms Amanda Awadey, a Senior State Attorney, opposed the bail application, arguing that the accused was a flight risk and would not avail himself to stand trial when granted bail.

In addition to robbing a 76-year-old woman in Ridge, Accra, Osman, is accused of robbing the widow of former Vice President

Kwesi Amissah-Arthur, Matilda Yaaba Amissah-Arthur, and repeatedly hitting her head with his gun.

According to the prosecution, led by Chief State Attorney, Frances M. Ansah, said Osman took GH¢28,000, £50, and $2,200 during the robbery at Mrs Amissah-Arthur's residence.

The court heard that accused allegedly carried out other robberies on businessmen and women in affluent communities, stealing valuables totaling millions of Ghana cedis.

Among the valuable items allegedly stolen from the victims are two Rolex watches worth $61,000, two Cartier wristwatches worth $19,000, an iPhone 15 Pro Max worth $1,000, jewelry worth $50,000, and more.

Mr Ansah stated that the accused used proceeds from the

crimes to acquire luxury cars and apartments for himself.

On April 16, Osman, who was charged with 26 counts of robbery and money laundering, pleaded not guilty,when he appeared before Justice Lydia Osei Marfo and has since been remanded in prison custody, with a scheduled reappearance on May 2 this year.

Mr Ansah said that during the second quarter of 2023, the Police CID received numerous complaints of residential robberies committed by a single armed man in areas including Airport, Cantonments, Tesano, and Ridge, all in Accra.

On September 17, 2023, a complainant reported to Airport Police that his residence at Kaeela Court Apartments, Airport Residential Area, had been robbed around 2:30 am.

Upon receiving the complaint, a police team was dispatched to the scene.

The complainant stated that the accused entered his room, pointed a pistol at him and demanded money and valuables, resulting in the loss of Rolex watches, cash, and other items.

CCTV footage from Kaeela Courts Apartments provided by Dr Abu Sakara Foster on December 4, 2023, aided in identifying the accused.

Further incidents of robbery were reported on December 4 and December 5, 2023, involving Daniel Kwame Osafo, Tracy Osei-Hyeaman, and Mrs Amissah Arthur. The accused allegedly pointed a pistol at the victims, demanded valuables, and fled the scene after robbing them.

CCTV footage and other evidence from these incidents led to the identification and pursuit of the accused, culminating in his arrest on December 15, 2023, in Kasoa, in the Central Region