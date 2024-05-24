Gambia: Cyber Crime - Police Arrest 7 Nigerians

24 May 2024
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

Cadet Assistant Superintendent of Police, Modou Musa Sisawo, the spokesperson of the Gambia Police Force, said the Anti-Crime Unit of the force Saturday, during their routine patrol, arrested seven (7) Nigerians aged between 19 and 40 years for alleged involvement in cyber-related crimes.

Cadet ASP Sisawo said the suspects were found in possession of various electronic devices, including six (6) laptops, ten (10) smartphones, two (2) simple phones, and 25 SIM cards (19 Africell, 2 Qcell, and 4 unidentified).

"Following investigation into the matter, the individuals have been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony, computer-related extortion fraud, and unlawful possession of devices and data, contrary to sections 173(2), 173(3), 168(3), and 168(4) of the Information and Communication Act, Cap 74, Volume 12," he said.

He emphasised that the police remain vigilant in their efforts to maintain law and order, particularly against cyber-related crimes, and protect citizens from such criminal activities.

He called on members of the public to continue cooperating with the police by reporting any suspicious activities in their communities.

