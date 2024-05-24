Liberia: Excitement and Hope As First Batch of Liberian Refugees Arrive Home From Ghana

Loguatuo, Nimba County — The first batch of approximately 750 Liberian refugees from the Buduburam Refugees Camp in Ghana Friday arrived in the country via the Loguatuo border.

The refugees, who arrived in 20 buses accompanied by cargo vehicles with their personal belongings, were part of the group whose structures were recently demolished by traditional rulers at Gomoa Buduburam.

This group forms part of a total of 4,300 Liberian refugees scheduled to return home between May and June this year.

The repatriation is part of the Liberia Refugee Repatriation Resettlement Commission's plans to bring Liberians back from the camp.

The Executive Director of (LRRRC), Patrick Worzie, said construction work of a temporary camp is underway in Sergeant Kollie Town, Bong County, where all 750 people will be temporarily sheltered.

Joshua Bedell, one of the refugees, said: "I am so glad to be back home. I miss my country a lot. I am looking forward to rebuilding my life."

Francis Scott, 35, lauded the Liberian government for aiding their repatriation, saying: "The government did very well through the LRRRC to repatriate us. We are happy to be back home after almost 30 years."