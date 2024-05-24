Nigeria: Kano Governor Defies Court On Emir Reinstatement, Says Sanusi Victimised By Ganduje

Mr Yusuf said Mr Lamido's dethronement in 2020 was not the wish of the Kano people

The Governor of Kano State, Abba Yusuf, has defied an order of the Federal High Court and reinstated Lamido Sanusi as the Emir of Kano.

Speaking at the ceremony at Government House in Kano on Friday, Mr Yusuf said the returning emir was victimised by former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, which led to his dethronement in March 2020.

Before Friday's event, Mr Yusuf and members of the State House of Assembly, controlled by the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP), on Thursday, repealed the Kano State Emirate Council Law 2019 that gave the state five emirates and first class emirs.

Mr Yusuf said Mr Lamido's dethronement in 2020 after six years in office was not the wish of his subjects.

"Our respected father, the Emir of the people, Your Highness, I am highly delighted and feel happy to see the history of this event. Today, I am going to proceed with the letter of reinstatement to the Emir of Kano.

"We had a series of meetings with the kingmakers yesterday, extensive discussions with the Speaker, and we also sat with all the heads of security. At the end of the day, we all gathered in the chamber where I received the bill that repealed the former law, and we signed the new law repealing all the appointments.

"We did that out of our convictions and belief that this gentleman was victimised in 2019. We all feel that we must restore what is due to the good people of the state.

"Let me use this opportunity to humbly thank the Speaker and all members of the House for your determination and respect for the rule of law. It shows your interest in the welfare of the people of the state."

"By the powers conferred on me by the Kano Emirate Council law of 1984 and 2024, and supported by the recommendation of the kingmakers, I have the singular pleasure to confirm the reappointment of Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano and the head of the Kano Emirate Council.

"As the Emir is being appointed for the second time, it is based on his competence, credibility, and popularity. I urge him to be guided by the principles of Islamic teachings and to use his position to unite the emirate, fostering harmony among the Islamic sects in the state", Mr Yusuf said at the reinstatement event.

Mr Sanusi was initially installed as the Emir of Kano in 2014 by then-Governor Rabiu Kwankwaso, who is now the leader of Governor Yusuf's New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP).

His installation followed the death, after a lengthy reign, of Ado Bayero.

In 2020, Mr Sanusi was removed for alleged insubordination to the government of then-Governor Ganduje. The son of Mr Sanusi's predecessor, Aminu Ado Bayero, was installed as the 15th emir of Kano, after four emirates were carved out of it to end its status as the sole emirate of the state.

With the official reinstatement letter presented by the governor, Mr Sanusi is now officially the 14th and 16th Emir of Kano, having served in two different political dispensations.