Cote d'Ivoire: Resignation and Appointment of Metropolitan Archbishop of Abidjan

24 May 2024
Fides News Agency (Vatican)

Vatican City — On May 20, the Holy Father accepted the resignation from the pastoral care of the metropolitan archdiocese of Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire, presented by His Eminence Cardinal Jean-Pierre Kutwa.The Holy Father has appointed Archbishop Ignace Bessi Dogbo, until now metropolitan archbishop of Korhogo, as metropolitan archbishop of Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire.

Archbishop Ignace Bessi Dogbo was born on 17 August 1961 in Niangon-Adjamé, diocese of Yopougon. He was ordained a priest on 2 August 1987.

After ordination, he first held the offices of parish minister (1987-1989). After obtaining a licentiate in exegesis from the Pontifical Biblical Institute in Rome, he served as diocesan director of the Pontifical Mission Societies (1993-1995), vicar general of Yopougon (1995-2004), parish priest of the Cathedral of Yopougon (1997-2004), professor of biblical languages at the Saint Paul d'Abadjin Kouté Major Seminary, and assistant diocesan spiritual assistant of the J.E.C.

He was elected bishop of the diocese of Katiola on 19 March 2004, and received episcopal consecration the following 4 July. He went on to serve as president of the Episcopal Conference (2017-2023), apostolic administrator ad nutum Sanctae Sedis of the metropolitan archdiocese of Korhogo (since 2017), and metropolitan archbishop of Korhogo (since 2021).

Read the original article on Agenzia Fides.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Fides News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.