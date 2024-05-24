Ghana: Brig-Gen Ayorrogo Tours Customs Borders in Volta Region

The newly-appointed Commissioner of Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Customs Division, Brigadier General Ziblim Ayorrogo, says the division remains unwavering in its commitment to collaborating and working with officers at the country's borders to mobilise more revenue for the nation.

"In view of this, we need to see to the welfare of officers and make sure we seal all leakages in our revenue collection," he said.

Brig-Gen Ziblim Ayorrogo gave the assurance at a press briefing in Ho, after touring some sectors under customs in the Volta Region on Tuesday.

The tour was also to familiarise, listen to the challenges and concerns of the officers and find solutions to them.

He expressed the need to adopt new methodology in revenue generation to meet the target for the year.

The Commissioner observed that at Wudome Kpetoe Patrol Base there was no check point, and people could just walk into Togo side to do business without paying tax leading to revenue loss, assuring that measures would be put in place to reverse it.

He also expressed worry about the numerous unapproved routes on the borders leading to smuggling and loss of revenue.

Brig-Gen Ayorrogo also urged the officers to be professional in the performance of their duties and avoid acts that would cut down the inflow of revenue to the nation.

He reiterated his commitment to providing strategic leadership to ensure effective and efficient service delivery for optimum performance.

In her remarks, Assistant Commissioner, Ho Sector Commander, Felicia Dadeboe Azuma, said the target for revenue collection for Ho collection this year was GH¢76 million.

She added that she would ensure the sector attains greater heights in its mandate of revenue generation, suppression of smuggling and trade facilitation.

She noted, "Even though we try to advocate for the removal of trade restriction for countries in the ECOWAS sub region to trade among themselves, some people still refuse payment of tax."