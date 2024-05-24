Nigeria: Insecurity - Military Eliminates 253 Terrorists, Kidnappers - Arrests 187 Others in One Week

Troops of the Nigerian Military fighting against insecurity in the country, neutralized 253 terrorists, kidnappers and other criminal elements and arrested 187 others in the last one week.

Troops also rescued 206 kidnapped hostages after gunfights with bandits and raids on bandit/kidnappers hideouts.

Furthermore, troops denied the oil theft of the estimated sum of ₦1.73billion (One Billion, Seventy-Three Million, Eight Hundred and Twenty-Nine Thousand, Five Hundred Naira).

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Edward Buba who made this known on Friday said that during the encounters, "troops recovered 251 assorted weapons and 4,113 assorted ammunition comprising one GPMG, 118 AK47 rifles, 54 locally fabricated gun, 47 dane guns, 6 pump action guns, 2 locally fabricated pump action guns, 5 double barrel guns, 4 single barrel guns, 4 locally fabricated pistol, 4 IED, 60mm mortar tube, 2 AK butts, MRAP and one bandolier.

"Others are 2,047 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 942 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 98 rounds of 9mm ammo, 342 rounds of 7.62 units 54mm, 334 rounds of 7.62 units 39mm, 252 rounds of 7.62 units 51mm, 110 rounds of 7.62 units 39mm ball, 299 live cartridges, 32 magazines, 41 motorcycles, 27 bicycles, 41 mobile phones and the sum of N74,702,320.00.

In the Niger Delta area troops discovered and destroyed 75 illegal refining sites, 22 dugout pits, 37 boats, 70 drums, 215 cooking ovens, 13 vehicles, 5 mobile phones, one speedboat, 2 KYD radios among others

"Troops recovered 1,047,050 litres of stolen crude oil and 205,550 litres of illegally refined AGO.

Detailing the operations, Gen Buba said, "In the North East, troops of Operation Hadin Kai neutralized 133 terrorists, arrested 35 suspects and rescued 82 kidnapper's hostages.

"Troops recovered 78 AK47 rifles, 24 fabricated rifles, 41 Dane guns, 2 double barrel guns, one single barrel gun, one mortar tube, one MRAP, 4 IEDs, 24 magazines, 1,470 rounds of 7.62mm special, 342 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 247 rounds of 7.62 units 54mm, 609 rounds of 7.62 units 51mm, 212 rounds of 7.62 units 39mm, 98 live cartridges, 26 magazines, 26 motorcycles, 44 bicycles, 18 mobile phones and the sum of N73,225,990.00 amongst others.

"Between 15 and 21 May 24, a total of 455 terrorists comprising 29 adult males, 158 adult females and 268 children surrendered to troops within the theatre of operations.

"On 14 and 15 May 2024, troops with hybrid forces in a separate offensive operations made contact with BH/ISWAP terrorists in Bama LGA of Borno State.

"Following a fire fight, troops neutralized 31 terrorists and recovered 14 AK47 rifles, 11 dane guns, 231 rounds of 7.62mm special, 97 rounds of 7.62 x 51mm ammo, 171 rounds of 7.62 x 54mm NATO ammo, 8 magazines, 2 IEDs, one AK47 rifle butt, one MRAP, 2 motorcycles, 4 bicycles and 2 mobile phones amongst others.

"Following ISR on activities of over 200 BH/ISWAP/JAS terrorists with their logistics hybernating South of Tumbun Fulani and Dogon Chuku.

"On 13 and 14 May 2024, air interdiction was conducted on the acquired targets. Battle Damage Assessment revealed that several terrorists were neutralized, and their structures as well as logistics destroyed.

"In the North Central, troops of Operation Safe Haven neutralized 13 insurgents, arrested 51 violent extremists and rescued 17 kidnapped hostages.

"Troops recovered 7 AK47 rifle, 9 dane gun, 11 fabricated rifles, one locally made pistol, 217 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 4 live cartridges, 3 motorcycles 12 cutlasses, 5 mobile phones and the sum of N22,590.00 amongst others.

"Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke neutralized 11 terrorists, arrested 7 violent extremists and rescued 3 kidnapped hostages.

"Troops recovered 5 locally made pistols, 2 Dane guns, 90 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 60 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 22 live cartridges, 22 rounds of 9mm ammo, one motorcycle, 3 mobile phones and the sum of N4,600.00 only amongst others.

"In the North West, troops of Operation Hadarin neutralized 80 terrorists, arrested 20 terrorists and rescued 52 kidnapped hostages.

"Troops recovered 39 AK47 rifles, 11 fabricated rifles, 23 dane guns, 5 pump action guns, 3 locally made double barrel guns, one locally fabricated pistol, 581 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 397 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 154 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm ball, 32 rounds of 9mm ammo, 132 live cartridges, 7 magazines, one baofeng radio, 11 motorcycles, 6 mobile phones and the sum of N311,050.00 only amongst others.

"On 13 May 2024, air component of Operation Hadarin Daji conducted air interdiction on a large number of terrorists hibernating and conducting nefarious activities in Faskari and Danmusa LGAs of Katsina State.

"The targets were acquired and engaged with rockets and cannons. Battle Damage Assessment revealed that several terrorists were neutralized and their logistics destroyed.

"Similarly, on 19 May 2024, following ISR on uncovered camps of terrorist's kingpins Kachalla Halilu and Jammo Smally in Anka and Maradun LGA of Zamfara State.

"The air component conducted air interdiction on the locations. Battle Damage Assessment revealed that several terrorists including high ranking commanders were neutralized and their structures destroyed.

"Troops of Operation Whirl Punch neutralized 22 terrorists, arrested 17 suspects and rescued 18 kidnapped hostages.

"Troops recovered 12 AK47 rifles, 3 dane guns, 2 single barrel guns, 2 locally made pistols, one rifle butt, one magazine, 102 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 71 rounds of 7.62mm NATO, 32 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm ball, 11 live cartridges, 3 motorcycles and 2 bicycles amongt others.

"On 17 and 18 May 2024, air component of Operation Whirl Punch conducted air interdiction on uncovered terrorists' enclaves at Dogon Dawa and Kufita in Birnin Gwari LGA of Kaduna State.

"ISR, observed the locations to be active with terrorist's presence. Battle Damage Assessment revealed several terrorists were eliminated and their logistics structures destroyed.

"On 19 May 2024, troops with DSS operatives responded to information on violent extremist's/kidnapping incident in Bwari Area Council of FCT Abuja. During the operations, troops rescued 4 kidnapped hostages.

"On 15 May 2024, following reports, troops ambushed suspected violent extremists/terrorists and made contact in Birnin Gwari LGA of Kaduna State. Following a fire fight, troops neutralized 15 terrorists and recovered 10 AK47 rifles, 3 Dane guns, 2 single barrel guns, 102 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 71 rounds of 7.62mm NATO.

"On 14 May 2024, troops in separate operations arrested 2 suspected violent extremists/ kidnappers and informant in Bwari Area Council of FCT Abuja and Suleja LGA of Niger State respectively.

"Between 16 and 18 May 2024, troops in separate fighting patrols intercepted and arrested 4 suspected violent extremists/kidnappers informants in AMAC and Kuje Area Councils of FCT Abuja as well as Yagba East LGA of Kogi State. During the operations, troops recovered 2 locally made pistols, 11 live cartridges and a jack knife".

"Troops of Operation Delta Safe apprehended 15 suspected oil theft criminals and other violent extremists.

"Troops recovered 4 magazines, 13 weapons, 111 assorted ammunitions and the sum of N1,119,500.00 only amongst others.

"On 14 May 2024, maritime troops while on patrol intercepted and arrested 6 suspected violent extremists/sea pirates in Eastern Obolo LGA of Akwa Ibom State.

"During the operation, troops recovered 2 AK47 rifles, 3 magazines, 111 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 2 KYD Radios, one speed boat containing one 200hp and one 115hp engine, 5 mobile phones and the sum of ₦94,500.00.

"On 20 May 2024, troops while on counter/anti kidnapping operations discovered a sack containing the sum of N1,119,500.00 only at the scene of kidnap incident in Uhunmwonde LGA of Edo State.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the money was ransom collected for a kidnap incident that occurred earlier on 18 May 2024.

"On 21 May 2024, troops while on patrol discovered hidden arms concealed in a bag in Etsako West LGA of Edo State. During the operations, troops recovered one AK47 rifle, one G3 rifle, one magazine, 2 x 5.56 Cal rifles and 7 pump action guns.

"In the South East, troops of Operation Udoka neutralized 13 terrorists, arrested 31 violent extremists and rescued 7 kidnapped hostages.

"Troops recovered 2 AK47 rifles, 2 locally fabricated pump action guns, 3 locally made pistols, 17 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, 44 rounds of 9mm ammo, 32 live cartridges, 2 AK47 magazines, 2 pistol magazines, 4 motorcycles, 5 mobile phones and the sum of N1,200.00 only amongst other.

"All recovered items, arrested suspects and rescued hostages were handed over to the relevant authority for further action.

"On 14 May 2024, following a tip-off, troops arrested a suspected violent extremist/wanted notorious kidnapper identified as.Chijioke Chidebere (aka Tete) in Oberete-Asa in Ukwa West LGA of Abia State.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that suspect to be the gang leader of a notorious kidnapping squad that recently broke out of prison. The gang were recruiting IPOB combatants into the criminal syndicate.

"Between 16 and 19 May 2024, troops in separate operations arrested 12 suspected violent extremists and notorious armed robber in Oru West and Orsu LGAs of Imo State as well as Anambra East and Ihiala LGAs of Anambra States.

"Additionally, troops also conducted operations in Aninri and Ikwo LGAs of Enugu and Ebonyi States. During the operations, troops also recovered 3 locally made pistols, one pump action gun, 44 rounds of 9mm ammo, 32 live cartridges 2 pistols magazines, 3 motorcycles 4 mobile phones and sum of ₦1,200.00 only.

"Between 17 and 20 May 2024, troops in separate offensive operations made contact with violent extremists, IPOB/ESN members in Njaba and Ohaukwu LGAs of Imo and Ebonyi States as well as Aro-Ugwa Osisioma Ngwa and Isiala-Ngwa South LGAs of Abia States.

"Following a fire fight, troops neutralized 4 terrorists and arrested 5 suspected violent extremists. Troops recovered 2 AK47 rifles, 2 locally fabricated pump action guns, 2 magazines, 17 rounds of 7.62mm special ammo, one motorcycle and one mobile phone amongst others.

Gen Buba added that the armed forces remains steadfast in its role as an element of national power, utilzed to protect and project the national interest of the nation. Accordingly, ongoing operations across the country are in support of national security interest.