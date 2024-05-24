Gambia Files Reply Brief to ICJ

H.E. President Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia and Chair of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, has approved for The Gambia to file a Reply Brief to the ICJ in The Hague.

The Gambia today, 23rd May 2024, filed in The Hague its Reply Brief in its case before the International Court of Justice against Myanmar for the Rohingya genocide.

In its Reply, The Gambia responded to Myanmar's denial that it committed genocide. It emphasized to the Court the substantial volume of reliable and credible evidence that confirms that Myanmar is responsible for the commission of acts of genocide against members of the Rohingya group in Myanmar.

At the same time as The Gambia has filed its brief, the situation in Rakhine State appears to have deteriorated significantly, raising the prospect of renewed atrocity crimes against innocent civilians. The Gambia is deeply concerned by reports of violence and destruction in northern Rakhine State, which has reportedly resulted in the displacement of thousands of civilians, including many members of the Rohingya community.

The Gambia is also alarmed by recent reports regarding the forced conscription of Rohingya civilians and efforts by the Myanmar military to stoke intercommunal tensions and violence between Rohingya and Rakhine people.

The Gambia calls on all actors to protect civilians, to allow for unhindered access to humanitarian assistance, to abide by obligations under international human rights and humanitarian law, and to hold accountable those who violate international law.

The Gambia remains committed to promoting justice and accountability for the Rohingya and appreciates the support for its efforts from many fellow Member States of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.