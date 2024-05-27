Nigeria: Emirate Tussle - Protesters Hit Kano Streets, Demand Bayero's Return

Supporters of the deposed Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, yesterday staged peaceful demonstrations, demanding his return.

The state has witnessed drama since the return of Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi II as the Kano emir four years after his dethronement.

Sanusi and Aminu Ado Bayero are locked in a battle for the royal stool.

After signing the Kano State Emirates Council Law on Thursday, Governor Abba Yusuf issued a reappointment letter to Sanusi on Friday and ordered the emirs affected by the law to vacate their palaces within 48 hours.

However, the state police command had on Saturday vowed to enforce the court order against Sanusi's reinstatement.

Bayero has remained in the Nassarawa mini palace with heavy presence of security personnel; while Sanusi is operating from the Gidan Rumfa palace secured by vigilantes and local hunters.

Bayero's supporters yesterday lit bonfires on the major road, protesting and chanting anti-government songs.

Some youths in Rano Emirate also yesterday protested the dethronement of Alhaji Kabiru Muhammad Inuwa popularly known as 'Autan Bawo' from his position as the first-class emir of the emirate.

The leader of the protesters, Aliyu Harazimi Rano, said the protest was to register their anger with the state government over the new law that abolished the four other emirates.

He said the establishment of Rano Emirate had brought development to the area.

Deposed Karaye emir vacates palace

At the Karaye Emirate, the emir was said to have left the emirate after vacating his palace a day after the abolition of the emirate.

Sources close to the emirate revealed that the deposed emir has relocated to Kaduna.

I've accepted my fate - Dethroned Emir of Gaya

Alhaji Aliyu Ibrahim Abdulkadir, the dethroned Emir of Gaya, said he had accepted his removal as an act of God.

In an interview with BBC Hausa yesterday, the dethroned emir said he bore no grudge against anybody.

He added that he had no plan to challenge the action in court and was ready to serve in another capacity if given the opportunity.

He said: "Allah has predestined that this would happen long before we were born. Therefore, we do not hold any grudge against anybody. It is the will of Allah and we have accepted it wholeheartedly.

"This is how God wanted it and it must be done that way. We have no intention of going to court. We have accepted it in good faith."

It was learnt that in Gaya Emirate, some people yesterday held a special prayer in protest against the abolition of the emirate.

Protesters also gathered at the Eid ground where a special prayer session was held to seek God's intervention.

They later proceeded to the Gaya Emirate palace, carrying placards on their concern on the issue.

They said the emirate had brought them development not seen for decades, adding that abolishing the emirate meant a setback.

Commissioners, LG chairmen visit Sanusi

Our correspondent reports that some commissioners and local council chairmen yesterday visited Sanusi.

Sanusi later held a private meeting with district heads and title holders who paid him homage.

Don't destabilise Kano, opposition lawmakers tell FG

Opposition federal lawmakers from different political parties, under the aegis of G-60, yesterday urged the federal government to steer clear of the royal crisis in Kano State.

In a statement they jointly signed, Obi Aguocha of the Labour Party and Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said: "We members of (G-60) opposition coalition met, examined and deliberated on the developments in Kano State regarding the reinstatement of Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.

"We, therefore, resolved that the federal government should not destabilise Kano State and allow Emir Sanusi to reign peacefully as it will be fanning embers of fire for the federal government to wobble into the chieftaincy affairs of state because it does not fall under its constitutional authority.

"We want to state unequivocally that we are in full and firm support of the Kano State Government's reinstatement of Emir Sanusi whose removal and banishment was an attack and desecration of the revered ancient traditional institution in the first instance and the correction of this anomaly deserves the support of all peace and justice loving Nigerians.

"We were taken aback by the alleged role of some top federal security outfits in facilitating the return of Bayero to the palace by providing him with two private jets but since they had denied the claim, let's give them the benefit of the doubt.

"We cannot fold our hands, and indeed many Nigerians will not just look away, and allow the traditional institution which is the repository of our cultural heritage trampled upon by anyone or institution using federal machinery sustained by taxpayers' money."

Respect rule of law, Dahiru Bauchi tells Gov Yusuf

The Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi Foundation has advised the Kano State Government to follow the path of honour and respect the rule of law in the interest of peace and stability of the state and Nigeria.

The chairman of the foundation, Sheikh Ibrahim Dahiru Bauchi, said this yesterday during a press conference in Bauchi.

He said, "In the interest of peace, we want justice to prevail. Since the court intervenes to maintain law and order, we expect each party to respect the rule of law in the interest of peace."

Sheikh Ibrahim enjoined the deposed emirs to allow peace and stability to reign.

He urged the National Assembly to amend the constitution and make laws that would protect traditional rulers from politicians using power to dethrone them or appoint them at their pleasure.

Our emirate shouldn't have been dissolved - Bichi stakeholders

Stakeholders in Bichi, one of the emirates disbanded as a result of the repealed Kano Emirates Council Law, have expressed discontent over the issue.

In a statement on Sunday, the stakeholders kicked against the action, saying the emirate brought development to Bichi town.

It said, "We commend the judiciary for their courageous interpretation of the constitution, which has ensured that the principles of democracy and separation of powers are respected in Kano State. You have indeed demonstrated a strong commitment to justice and the protection of the rights of all citizens, and we are grateful for your service.

"We also appreciate the security agencies for their professionalism and dedication to maintaining peace and order in the state, despite the challenges posed by the recent political developments. Your tireless efforts have ensured that our people can live in peace and security, and we are deeply grateful for your sacrifices.

"We are grateful for the independence and impartiality displayed by the judiciary and security agencies, which has helped to strengthen our democracy and ensure that the rights and dignity of all citizens are protected," the statement read in part.

Police uncover ploy to attack state assembly, others

The police command in Kano, alongside other security agencies, yesterday said it uncovered a plot by some miscreants to attack the State House of Assembly and other strategic places within the state.

The joint security heads led by the Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Usaini Gumel, disclosed this at a press conference in Kano last night.

The CP said, "Today, we are here to address you on one very key issue that has to do with the security situation in the state which you and all of us the security have been managing together since the issue around the chieftaincy affairs in the state.

"We have received credible information about miscreants trying to unleash terror at locations particularly House of Assembly and other key places within the state. It has been verified by so many sources.

"Anybody who wants to test the ground, the security has the capacity to deal with the miscreants. We have perfected plans to embark on serious patrols and detection on locations where we are informed the miscreants are hiding.

"We are going to embark on house-to-house search on anybody who feels he is stronger than the law. Kano will remain safe and nobody can override the decision.

"The issue of chieftaincy affairs has been perfected by the executive arm of government. We are standing by the law and we are strictly going to enforce the existing law."

He said different cluster groups have been mobilised and being paid N150,000 to launch the attack starting from Sunday night.