Nigeria: One Dead, Five Rescued As Mosque Collapses in Lagos

26 May 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

The mosque on Yusuf Street, off Ladipo Road, Papa Ajao, collapsed while prayer was ongoing.

The Lagos Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) says five persons have been rescued, and one dead body was recovered from a collapsed mosque at Papa Ajao, Mushin, on Sunday.

Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, permanent secretary of LASEMA, made this known in a statement in Lagos.

Mr Oke-Osanyintolu said the mosque on Yusuf Street, off Ladipo Road, Papa Ajao, collapsed while prayer was ongoing.

The permanent secretary said that search and rescue operations were taking place under his supervision.

He listed emergency responders at the scene to include the LASEMA Response Team, the police, the Lagos State Ambulance Service and the Lagos State Fire Service.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.