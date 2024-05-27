Nigeria: Gospel Singer Tomi Favored Drops 'Jesus Na You'

This heartfelt track embodies God's unfailing love and faithfulness.

Nigerian-American gospel sensation Adetomi Aleshinloye, best known as Tomi Favored, has released her latest single, "Jesus Na You."

Known for her hits like "Jesus is the Way" and "Hallelujah," Tomi Favored's new track is already generating buzz among gospel music fans.

In a recent statement, Tomi Favored described "Jesus Na You" as a profound expression of gratitude, hope, and unwavering faith in God.

"This heartfelt track embodies God's unfailing love and faithfulness," she said.

The song's powerful lyrics and soulful melody aim to uplift spirits and remind listeners of the endless reasons to trust and give thanks to the Almighty.

Tomi Favored, who has collaborated with notable artistes like Nathaniel Bassey, Tope Alabi, and TY Bello, sings about returning to God after experiencing broken promises, tears, and pain.

She said: "Jesus Na You" is crafted to inspire and resonate with anyone seeking solace and strength in their faith.

Beyond her music career, Tomi Favored is also a songwriter, speaker, and worship leader.

She serves on the pastoral leadership team at RCCG Dominion Chapel Houston's youth church, The Gathering, under the guidance of Bayo and Toun Fadugba.

Happily married to saxophonist Seyi Alesh, Tomi balances her ministry and family life with two children.

With over 100 songs and seven albums, including a spoken word project, Tomi Favored continues to impact the gospel music scene.

Her latest release, "Jesus Na You," promises to be another hit that will leave listeners longing for more of her heartfelt and inspiring music.

'Jesus Na You' can be streamed via https://youtu.be/Fh1fpOKO0mk and other streaming platforms.