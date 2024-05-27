Nigeria: Third Mainland Bridge Section Closed for Repairs

26 May 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

The controller said that the closure was to enable the ministry to carry out urgent repairs on the bridge.

The Federal Ministry of Works has announced the closure of the Oworo-bound section of the Third Mainland Bridge, from midnight on Saturday (May 25) until 6.00 p.m. on Sunday (May 26).

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Olukorede Kesha, announced this in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

Mr Kesha, who regretted all the inconveniences that the closure might cause motorists, advised them to use alternative routes.

