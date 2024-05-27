Nigeria: Flood Damages INEC Office in Edo Four Months to Governorship Election

26 May 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

"The flood damaged a section of the building. It destroyed voters registration machines and other items."

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says its office in Benin City, Edo State, has been ravaged by flood.

"The flood damaged a section of the building. It destroyed voters registration machines and other items," Sam Olumekun, National Commissioner and Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee, said in a statement on Saturday in Abuja.

He said that INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner for Edo, Anugbum Onuoha, reported that the state was completely flooded following a torrential rainfall on Friday.

According to Mr Olumekun, preliminary assessment shows that the downpour damaged a section of the building, while movable and immovable items were submerged.

"Property submerged included vehicles parked at the premises as well as office furniture and equipment," he said.

He added that some of the voter enrollment machines already configured for the forthcoming Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) in the state were affected.

"The commission is delivering additional machines from the neighbouring states to make up for the shortfall.

"We are determined to ensure that the CVR will commence as scheduled on Monday, May 27, in all the 192 Wards across Edo.

"However, in view of the emergency situation, the state headquarters will not serve as a registration centre as planned.

"Instead, the exercise will now take place in our Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area office located at 16, Customs Road, off Benin/Auchi Road, Benin City," he said.

Mr Olumekun said the attention of security agencies and emergency services had been drawn to the incident.

Edo State will hold its governorship election on 21 September.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.