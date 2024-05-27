Nigeria: e-Gates Ready for Take-Off At Lagos Airport - Govt

The federal government has concluded plans to deploy electronic gates at three more international airports in Nigeria.

Already, the e-gates have been deployed at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport while that of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport has also been completed and is ready for commissioning.

The Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, disclosed this on Friday night while inspecting the User Acceptance Test (UAT) of the E-gate already installed at Terminal 2.

He was joined by the Comptroller-General of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Kemi Nandap.

The minister stated that given the number of gates at the MMIA, the e-gates would be 100 per cent completed and ready to be installed in the next few weeks.

He stated that the e-gates would boost passengers' experience at the airports and ease facilitation.