Nigeria: Edo Issues 7-Day Notice to Traders Under High Tension Line

The Edo State government has issued seven days eviction notice to illegal occupants trading under high voltage power line along the Ugbor area of Benin City to vacate the area.

The Commissioner for Physical Planning, Housing, Urban and Regional Development, Isoken Omo, said the decision to evict the traders and other occupants was to avert disasters in the area.

She said the state government received a letter from Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) about two weeks ago requesting that illegal occupants under the power line should be evacuated because of the dangers

She said the staff of the ministry and the BEDC served the occupants notice to relocate from the area within seven days after which they will be evicted and restricted from returning to the site.

"We went to the power line at the Abuja Quarters between 1st and 2nd Ugbor to serve the notice to people doing business under the power line.

"Two weeks ago, we received a letter from BEDC requesting that to avert disaster in the Ugbor area, it has become expedient for people occupying or doing business under power lines to vacate the site because it is dangerous."

According to him, the area was evacuated twice in the past but the illegal occupants kept coming back, adding that the government has devised strategies to keep the people away from the area.

On his part, Head, Health Safety and Environment of BEDC, Mr. Gilbert Nweke said the company is concerned about the decision to ignore the health and safety issues raised, noting that the level of impunity by the occupants was worrisome.

"If the conductor snaps, all those under the line will not be spared. Ignorance and impunity make people violate the right of way of power lines forgetting the implications and danger involved," he said.