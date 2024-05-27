Nigeria: Soldiers Ambush Terrorists, Kill Six in Kaduna

Troops of the Nigerian Army have killed no fewer than six terrorists during separate operations in Kaduna State.

The troops also recovered arms and other logistics during the operations.

This came after the military high command on Friday stated that troops deployed for counter-terrorism operations arrested over 253 terrorists and arrested 172.

In a statement posted on Saturday on X by the Nigerian Army, the service stated that the troops ambushed some terrorists following intelligence reports on their movements in the Giwa and Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna.

The service noted that the terrorists fled after a gun battle.

The post read, "The troops, acting on credible intelligence on the movement of terrorist elements in Giwa and Birnin Gwari Local Government Areas, swiftly mobilized to intercept the threat. The ambush operation was staged at Kidandan Junction in Giwa LGA, where the troops lay in wait and made contact with the terrorists. Following a fierce firefight, the terrorists fled, abandoning one pistol."

The Army also said two villages in the LGAs were cleared by troops, adding that the terrorists were trailed to another village where a terrorist scout was killed.

"Continuing their mission, the troops moved on to clear Basurfe and Yuna villages. During this phase, they recovered one motorbike left behind by the escaping terrorists, who had crossed a nearby river valley.

"The troops in their determination, trailed the terrorists to Katoge village, a known terrorist enclave and crossing point, where they sighted the terrorists' scout, who was immediately eliminated, resulting in the recovery of one semi-automatic pump-action rifle, " the post added.

During a separate operation in Saulawa village in Birnin Gwari LGA, the service said troops sighted terrorists on motorcycles and engaged them in a gun duel.

The Army said five of the terrorists were killed during the shootout and some weapons were recovered from them.

The Army said, "The operation culminated in Saulawa village in Birnin Gwari LGA, where the troops encountered several terrorists on motorbikes, leading to a ferocious exchange of fire. The gallant troops overwhelmed the terrorists with superior firepower, neutralising five more terrorists. The engagement also led to the recovery of one AK-47 rifle, one G3 rifle, and 9 motorbikes."