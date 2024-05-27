Nigeria: Children's Day - No Child Should Be Born With HIV - NACA

In commemoration of this year's Children's Day, the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) has said that no child deserves to be born with HIV, especially in an era marked by advanced technology and innovation.

The director-general of NACA, Dr Temitope Ilori, emphasised that Children's Day, celebrated May 27 of every year, serves as a reminder of the invaluable treasure children represent and the immense responsibility everyone bear to ensure their health, happiness, and well-being.

Dr. Ilori, in a statement made available to journalists on Sunday, highlighted the importance of addressing a crucial health issue affecting the country's youngest citizens: the transmission of HIV from mother to child.

"On this special day, we reaffirm our commitment to the goal that no child should be born with HIV," said Dr. Ilori.

The NACA DG emphasised the importance of protecting children from preventable diseases, including HIV, and called for more substantial commitments to safeguard their health.

"As we honour our children today, we must also commit to protecting them from preventable diseases, including HIV. No child should begin life with the burden of HIV when it is within our power to prevent it. By strengthening Prevention of Mother to Child Transmission (PMTCT) services, we can ensure that every child has the opportunity to grow up healthy and strong," she added.

Dr. Ilori noted that Nigeria has made significant progress in reducing the rate of mother-to-child transmission of HIV but acknowledged that there is still much work to be done.

She stated that NACA was dedicated to ensuring that every pregnant woman living with HIV receives the care and treatment necessary to prevent transmission to her child.

"Our goal is clear: to eliminate mother-to-child transmission of HIV in Nigeria. This requires the collective effort of government agencies, healthcare providers, civil society organizations, and communities. By providing antiretroviral therapy to pregnant women living with HIV, promoting safe delivery practices, and supporting appropriate breastfeeding methods, we can protect our children from HIV," the DG added.