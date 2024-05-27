Nigeria: Govt to Empower Fresh 10,000 Niger Delta Youths, Reduce Restiveness

26 May 2024
This Day (Lagos)
By Sunday Aborisade

Abuja — The Minister of Niger Delta Development, Mr. Abubakar Momoh, has reaffirmed the Federal Government's dedication to end unrest in the Niger Delta region through inclusive and sustainable initiatives aimed at empowering at least 10,000 young people across nine states of the region.

Momoh gave the assurance Sunday when declaring open a vocational training programme in soap, detergents and home disinfectants production for 84 trainees in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, noting that the training which had already held in Edo and Delta States, has so far produced about 295 beneficiaries.

Speaking through his Special Assistant on Special Duties, Augustine Azebeokhai, the minister stated that since taking office, the ministry's initiatives focused on youth development and humanitarian programmes which had led to a significant decrease in agitation and unrest in the region.

Therefore, he urged the beneficiaries to leverage the programme to develop their professional expertise and become self-sufficient, as the government's capacity to provide jobs is limited and innovative entrepreneurship is vital for prosperity.

He said: "We have the core mandate as a ministry to train and bring the youths out of poverty and that has contributed immensely in bringing down youths' restiveness in the region.

"We are targeting between 5,000 and 10,000 youths in the event of improved budget."

He urged the beneficiaries to maximally utilise the scheme with the hope that it would provide the needed cash leverage to lift them above the poverty line.

The project consultant and chief executive officer of Samgreen Resources Nigeria (SRN) Limited, Mr Elton Onwu, explained that the all-encompassing scheme would also cover agriculture and all the value chains in the sector in order to address youth unemployment and food insecurity in the region.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.