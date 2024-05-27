South Africa Braces for Historic Election - South African News Briefs - May 27, 2024

South Africa Braces for Historic Election

As South Africa prepares for its biggest political week since 1994, the scene is set for a dramatic election already characterized by desperate claims about the country's success and talks of coalitions, reports News24. All major parties - the Democratic Alliance, African National Congress, Economic Freedom Fighters, Patriotic Alliance, and ActionSA - held their final rallies. According to wide-ranging polls, it seems inevitable that no party will garner enough votes to govern the country with an outright majority. This could bring an end to the ANC's control of South Africa.

Ramaphosa's Pre-Election Address Sparks Criticism

President Cyril Ramaphosa's address to the nation has come under fire after he used the power of the presidency - to call a nationally broadcast address - for what many believe was a pitch to voters two days out of a pivotal election, reports IOL. Speaking from the Union Buildings, Ramaphosa encouraged South Africans to exercise their democratic rights. He highlighted the achievements and challenges of his administration and commended the Independent Electoral Commission's (IEC) preparedness. He urged South Africans to vote and reaffirm their commitment to democracy.

Makro Cancels Orders After Online Pricing Blunder

Makro, the retailer, experienced a pricing error on its online platforms over the weekend, where expensive goods like electronics were advertised at incredibly low prices, some as little as R55, reports TimesLIVE. Some customers thought they had scored amazing bargains, however, Makro announced on Sunday that these orders would be canceled as per the Consumer Protection Act's provisions regarding obvious and inadvertent pricing errors. The retailer apologized for the inconvenience caused by the error and stated that reasonable steps would be taken to inform affected consumers about the corrections, as the advertised prices were too good to be true.

