Nigeria: Big Brother Naija Winner Phyna Accuses Organisers of Withholding her Cash Prize

It's been two years and yet Big Brother Naija winner Phyna claims she still hasn't been paid the one Bitcoin cash prize for winning the 2022 season of the reality TV show.

The aspiring actress has been vocal about the alleged non-payment and in her latest TikTok post called out BBN show organisers in a tear-filled video.

She implored fans to help her recover the money and according to Gist Mania, she alleged BBN threatened she wouldn't receive the prize if she took the matter to court.

Phyna also mentioned that Bitcoin was only worth N22 million in 2022 when she won the show but now it's over a N100 million.

Her plea caused division in her comments section with many fans calling for organisers to settle the amount while others said she must be grateful for the reality TV show making her famous.

Former BBN housemate Maryanne Ahneeka shared the same sentiment. While appearing on the Terms and Conditions podcast, Pulse Nigeria reported her as saying that no housemate deserves to win the prize.

"Hear it from me from here to the end of time, especially for Big Brother Nigeria; nobody deserves that money," she said.

Maryanne added that it all comes down to luck and that nobody's special: "It's all just luck, even for the winner, what did you do? There's nothing tangible to guide you as the winner, no score sheet or criteria to win."

In March, BBN announced auditions for season nine of the popular reality show and said contestants would audition in pairs, meaning housemates would have to take a partner into the Big Brother house.