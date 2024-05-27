Nigeria: Soldiers Not Involved in Kano Emirate Tussle, but On Standby - Army

27 May 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Kingsley Omonobi

The Army headquarters said late on Sunday night that troops have not been involved in the Kano state emirate tussle and are not involved in enforcing any court order.

Rather, the Army said troops are on standby in conjunction with other securify agencies to ensure the prevention of a breakdown of law and order in the state, should the situation arise.

Director of Army Public Relations, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu made this disclosure while responding to insinuations that troops have been deployed in Kano.

Nwachukwu said, "Contrary to insinuations by the Kano state chapter of the Nigerian Bar Association as published by a News Medium on 26 May 2024, troops of the Nigerian Army have not been involved in the Kano state emirate tussle and are not involved in enforcing any court order.

"They have only taken proactive steps to checkmate any possible breakdown or breach of the security that may be occasioned by the Kano Emirship tussle.

'The issue of paramount concern to the Nigerian Army and other security agencies is the prevention of breakdown of law and order in the state, which could be taken advantage of by adversarial non-state actors.

"The military would imminently intervene when it becomes apparent that the intensity of the security situation becomes overwhelming for the police.

"All the Army is doing at this stage is to monitor the situation as it unfolds and be on standby in the event of any escalation that could threaten the security of the state and the region in general."

