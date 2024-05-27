Nigeria: Kano Emirate Crisis - Deputy Governor Apologises to Ribadu, Withdraws Allegation

The deputy governor withdraws his claim that Mr Ribadu provided two aircraft for the return of deposed emir to Kano

The Deputy Governor of Kano State, Aminu Abdulsalam, has apologised to the National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, over his claim that Mr Ribadu helped the dethroned Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, to return to Kano.

Mr Abdulsalam made the apology at a press conference late Sunday at the Government House, Kano.

The deputy governor had claimed that Mr Ribadu provided two aircraft for the return of Mr Ado Bayero to the city at 4.30 a.m. on Saturday.

"The National Security Adviser gave two jets to bring the dethroned emir to Kano and to bring him to the palace," the deputy governor earlier said.

The office of the National Security Adviser swiftly denied the allegation, before Mr Ribadu through his lawyer vowed to seek legal redress against the deputy governor for defamation of character.

Now, the deputy governor said further information at his disposal exonerated Mr Ribadu from the allegation of smuggling in the deposed emir.

"The office of the National Security Adviser NSA has refuted the allegations and distanced themselves from what we have alleged, I have seen (their refutal) in (at least) three mediums and I also saw the publication about going to court on what we have alleged on the involvement of his office or his person.

"I have to acknowledge that we have been deeply misled into believing that the NSA was behind the happenings along this line, the charter of the two flights that smuggled in the deposed Emir of Kano and the security cover that escorted him to the Nassarawa House.

"We investigated deep and harder and we came to understand that and accept the statement of the National Security Adviser that he was not involved. Knowing his integrity and devotion to duty, if he (Mr Ribadu) has hand in the return of the deposed Emir, I believe he will be straightforward and say yes.

"We have further information (on the matter). There is nothing we can say than to apologise to the person and the office on behalf of the governor and government of Kano State for any embarrassment or inconvenience that might cause him.

"It's very clear, it's politics, and we understood the dynamics and we are still pursuing it to the logical conclusion.

"I will like to assure the National Security Adviser that the Kano State Government will continue to work and cooperate with him in giving all the necessary support for him to discharge his duties as National Security Adviser", the deputy governor said.