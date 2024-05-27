Nigeria: Govt Urged to Address Humanitarian Aid Disparities in Nigeria

The Federal Government has been urged to place greater emphasis on the humanitarian and development sectors, and devise strategies to enhance the effectiveness of aid provision within the country.

The executive director, Neem foundation, Dr. Fatima Akilu, said this during the unveiling of a research themed: "Aid Beyond Politics and According to Need: Overcoming Disparities in Humanitarian Responses in Nigeria", organised by Neem Foundation, in collaboration with ODI and Humanitarian Policy Group in Abuja.

Akilu stated that the significant disparities in aid distribution within Nigeria, particularly between the Northeast and Northwest regions, despite similar levels of displacement and economic vulnerability.

She said the event will provide information on the factors leading to disparities in aid provision both internationally and locally, and how these factors impact marginalised demographics.

"We recognize that while the landscape of aid provision in Nigeria is saturated with positive forces, certain demographics often remain marginalised and underrepresented," she said.

She said the event aimed to draw parallels between aid dynamics in Nigeria and other conflict-affected countries, such as Sudan, the Central African Republic, and Ukraine.

She emphasised the importance of aligning international and local aid efforts with the actual needs at the grassroots level, ensuring interventions are driven by evidence rather than convenience.

Akilu reiterated the Neem foundation's commitment to maintaining evidential integrity in its interventions to ensure they reflect genuine needs.

She urged stakeholders to consider the insights provided by the study and adopt more inclusive and transparent approaches to humanitarian aid allocation. By prioritizing evidence-based decision-making and local perspectives, the humanitarian community can better serve those most in need and contribute to sustainable peace and development in Nigeria.

Also speaking, the Director-General of Nigeria's National Early Warning Centre, Chris Mwangudu, emphasized the geopolitical and strategic factors that often shape humanitarian aid distribution globally.

Drawing on personal experiences, Dr. Mwangudu underscored the challenges of garnering international attention and aid for lesser-known conflict zones within Nigeria, despite urgent humanitarian needs.