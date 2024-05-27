Nigeria: We've Erred, Accept My Apology, Kano Deputy Gov, Gwarzo Tells Ribadu - Emirate Tussle

Kano State deputy governor, Aminu Gwarzo has apologized to the National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu over allegation of his involvement in the return of Emir Ado Bayero to Kano.

Gwarzo had alleged that Ribadu said: "The former Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, is not happy with the peace and understanding being enjoyed in Kano and is using the office of the National Security Adviser to deploy security personnel to subvert the will of Kano people and to bring something the people don't like.

"The National Security Adviser has provided two planes to bring the former Emir to Kano. What we failed to understand is the reason behind his action. "The intent is to kill and destroy properties because they are not from Kano."

Reacting to the allegation, Ribadu through his lawyers Aliyu & Musa Chambers denied the allegation and demanded an apology from the deputy governor.

"We act as solicitors to Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, who presently occupies the exalted position of the National Security Adviser ("our client") and on whose instruction we write this letter.

"The attention of our client was drawn to a video clip being shared on different social media platforms wherein you granted an interview at Emir's Palace in Kano on Saturday, the 25th day of May 2024, in a very calm atmosphere, and without any provocation whatsoever, falsely accusing our client of using his office to kill the people of Kano State and maim their properties. In the clip, you were shown to be saying in Hausa.

"Your false accusations against our client portraying his office as an appendage of a political party and a willing tool to cause chaos in Kano is false and done with the intention of damaging the hard-earned reputation of our client in the eyes of the right-thinking members of the society and indeed it has succeeded in doing so.

"In all the places he has served, our client has never been accused of any wrongdoing. Given this illustrious background, it is inconceivable that someone would harbour the thought that our client would descend his exalted office so low as to interfere in the local tussle of the Kano Emirate.

"The wide coverage you gave your interview has caused serious embarrassment to our client and his family. Since the publication, our client has been receiving barrage of telephone calls both within and outside Nigeria from friends and associates who felt disappointed in him because of the false allegation owing to the fact that it came from a person occupying the office of Deputy Governor of Kano State.

"Our client and his office take your allegations seriously and by this letter, our client is demanding that you that you provide irrefutable evidence to substantiate your claims. If you have no proof, our client demands you to within 24 hours:

"i. retract the libelous allegation in a similar manner you made it as well as give it wide media circulation; and

"ii. issue a public apology in five National dailies with wide national coverage and on popular online platforms. Note that if you fail to do so, our client will be compelled to seek redress in a court of law."

However, reacting to Ribadu's letter, Gwarzo in a statement on Monday apologized and retracted his allegations against Ribadu, nothing that NSA adviser had no hand in the return of Emir Bayero.

His words: "The office of the national security adviser has refuted the allegations and distanced themselves from what we have alleged," Gwarzo said.

"I have seen it, he has done it through three mediums, and today, I have seen the one about going to court.

"We have to acknowledge that we have been misled into believing that the NSA was behind the happenings along this line.

"At least we have been able to inform him that this is what is happening.

"We apologise to the national security adviser, his person and office for any embarrassment and inconveniences this might have caused him.

"We are human and can err at any time. On my behalf and the governor of Kano state, I want to assure the NSA of our continued support and cooperation in discharging his duty as the NSA.

"We were really worried and shocked when we found out that he was not behind the plan to forcefully impose a dethroned Emir on Kano. So we apologise."