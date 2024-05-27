Nigeria: NHRC Seeks Protection of Rights of Older Persons

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has recommended more steps towards an internationally binding document for the protection of the rights of older persons.

It urged that the recommendation be forwarded to the United Nations (UN) General Assembly for prompt consideration.

The commission's executive secretary Dr. Tony Ojukwu (SAN) stated this at the 14th session of the Open-Ended Working Group on Ageing (OEWGA) at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

A statement signed by the NHRC director of corporate affairs and external linkages, Obinna Nwakonye, revealed that representatives from all countries, alongside about 35 National Human Rights Institutions (NHRIs) and 70 civil society organisations (CSOs) from around the globe, participated in this crucial meeting.

Ojukwu told the gathering that Nigeria has established robust mechanisms for addressing and remedying violations of older persons' rights.

According to him, Under Section 6 of its mandate, the NHRC is empowered to handle all matters related to the promotion and protection of human rights, as guaranteed by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and various international and regional human rights instruments to which Nigeria is a party.

He told participants at the OEWGA that the NHRC has created a dedicated department for vulnerable groups, which includes older persons. He said the department which is staffed by specially trained personnel, is tasked with receiving, investigating, and resolving complaints from older persons and other vulnerable populations.

Ojukwu revealed that significant progress has been made in gathering data and statistics at the national level on the rights of older persons to accessibility, infrastructure, and habitat.

"While the Nigeria Living Standards Survey (NLSS) 2019, conducted by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), included general indicators on accessibility and infrastructure, the National Senior Citizens Centre (established by the National Senior Citizens Centre Act, 2017) is working towards a more focused approach."