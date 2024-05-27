Nigeria/Niger: 2026 WCQ - Rohr Unveils Benin Squad for Super Eagles Clash

27 May 2024
Leadership (Abuja)

The head coach for the Republic of Benin, Gernot Rohr has unveiled a 25-man squad for his side's 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixtures against Rwanda and Nigeria.

Rohr, who was previously in charge of the Super Eagles, named 19 foreign-based players and six local stars in the squad.

Experienced forward Steve Mounie, Nigerian-born duo Ayegun Tosin and Samson Akinyoola are among the players listed by the German tactician.

The Squirrels are winless in Group C and must win the two upcoming fixtures to boost their chances of qualifying for the World Cup for the first time.

Rohr's side will host Group C leaders Amavubi of Rwanda at the Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny on Thursday, June 6.

They will also entertain neighbours, Nigeria at the same venue four days later

