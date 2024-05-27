Nigeria: Govt Postpones Inauguration of Governing Councils of Tertiary Institutions

27 May 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The federal government has announced postponement of inauguration and retreat for members of the governing councils of its tertiary institutions earlier slated for Thursday, 30th and Friday, 31st May 2024.

The government, in a statement by the Director, Press and Public Relations of the Federal Ministry of Education, Folasade Boriowo, explained that the action was as a result of the presidential directive, "as conveyed by the State House Press Release dated 23rd May 2024, for a comprehensive review of the membership of the Governing Councils of Federal Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria."

While it said it regretted any inconveniences the action may cause, the government assured that further updates will be communicated in due course."

The statement read in full, "The Federal Ministry of Education regrets to announce the postponement of the Inauguration and Retreat for Pro-Chancellors, Chairmen and Members of Governing Councils of Federal Tertiary Institutions, earlier scheduled for Thursday, 30th and Friday, 31st May 2024.

"This is as a result of the Presidential directive, as conveyed by the State House Press Release dated 23rd May 2024, for a comprehensive review of the membership of the Governing Councils of Federal Tertiary Institutions in Nigeria.

"We regret any inconveniences this may cause.

"Further updates will be communicated in due course."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.