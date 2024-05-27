Nigeria: Kano Tussle - 'It's Will of Allah' - Dethroned Emir of Gaya Breaks Silence

The dethroned Emir of Gaya, Aliyu Abdulkadir, has described his dethronement as the "will of Allah."

Abdulkadir disclosed this in an interview with BBC Hausa on Sunday.

Recall that Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano, dethroned the Emirs of Bichi, Rano, Karaye, Kano and Gaya, and reinstated Muhammad Sanusi II as the Emir of Kano on Friday.

Sanusi was dethroned in 2020 after he fell out with Abdullahi Ganduje, former governor of the state.

Governor Yusuf gave the sacked monarchs 48 hours to vacate their palaces.

While the Emirs of Bichi, Rano, Karaye, and Gaya have complied with the directive, Aminu Ado Bayero, dethroned emir of the Kano, has not. Bayero has called on the "authorities" to ensure justice.

Speaking on the development, Abdulkadir said he believes that the development was predestined before he was born.

He said he has no plan to challenge the Kano state government over its decision to sack him, adding that he does not hold any grudge against anybody.

Abdulkadir said, "If this happens to anyone, he will not be happy, but Allah has brought it, no matter what, there is an end to it.

"Allah has written it even before we were born that it will be, so we should not be angry about anything. This is Allah's doing and we accepted it with open arms.

"We are the acceptors of destiny. This is what Allah willed and this is what will be done. We have no intention of going to court. We have accepted destiny, we thank God."

Some parts of Kano were hit by a series of protests over the governor's decision to reinstate Sanusi.