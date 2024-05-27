Nigerian Construction Giant Julius Berger Distances Itself From Online Investment Scheme

27 May 2024
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Motunrayo Joel

IN SHORT: Julius Berger says it has nothing to do with an investment scheme being peddled on Facebook. The scheme is likely a scam.

A number of Facebook posts claim that Nigerian construction company Julius Berger is running an investment scheme.

The company has a large number of major projects in its portfolio across the country.

One post reads: "NEWLY LAUNCH SUSTAINABLE NAIRA PLATFORM." It then lists investment options and invites people to "register and deposit".

The claim about Julius Berger running an investment scheme can also be seen here and here. (Note: See more instances listed at the end of this report.)

But is Julius Berger really running an investment scheme? We checked.

'Fraudulent investment scheme'

The first red flag is that the link in the message does not take you to Julius Berger's website. The link does not seem to work at all.

Potential investors are also asked to join a WhatsApp group. This is another red flag. It is unlikely that Julius Berger would use the platform in this way.

On 26 March 2024, the company warned the public that it had nothing to do with the supposed scheme.

"We've been made aware of a fraudulent investment scheme falsely claiming affiliation with Julius Berger Nigeria Plc.

"Please DO NOT engage with the website julius-berger.pro or the Telegram channel t.me/JuliusBergerPro. They are NOT associated with us. Your security is our priority. Stay informed, stay safe," reads the disclaimer.

The message also appears here, here, and here.

Read the original story, with links and other resources.
