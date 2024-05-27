Nigeria: Investigate Emirate Tussle, Some Persons Bent On Setting Kano On Fire - Kano Govt Begs Tinubu

Amid controversies that trailed the Kano Emirate tussle, the Kano State government has pleaded with President Bola Tinubu to intervene and investigate controversies surrounding the chieftaincy matter as some persons were hell bent on setting the state on fire.

This was as it also called on the President to as a matter of urgency evacuate the 15th Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero out of the state now saying his stay in the state constitutes a threat to the state.

The Deputy Governor of the State, Comrade Aminu Abdussalam stated this on Monday, while addressing newsmen on happening around the chieftaincy matters in the state.

Abdussalam also hinted on why the state government maintained it stand and went ahead to reinstated and accompany the 16th Emir, Sanusi to ascend throne.

He said they were not served with a court order restraining or ordering that all parties maintain status.

He said seven out of eight respondents in the court order, only one respondent which is the Inspector General of Police, IGP was served with the court order while others including the Kano State government were not served.

He, however, tendered apology on behalf of the state government to the office of the National Security Adviser, NSA, Nuhu Ribadu over allegation of connivance to provide aircrafts to transport Bayero to Kano and taken back to the palace.

He accused some persons in the APC of sponsoring sporadic protests that rock the state over dissolution of the Emirates and against reinstate of Sanusi.

In his words, "We are worried and shocked about matching order from above to ensure implement of court order.

"There have been talks around the court order (restraining or exparte motion) given by a court. Whatever the circumstances around the order. We as a government have never seen or received any communication in that direction.

"There are eight respondents. Out of this eight respondents, only one, Inspector General of Police, IGP was served with the court order while the state police commissioner, DSS, NSCDC were never served likewise was the Kano State government nor Attorney General were served until this moment.

"You cannot act on anything that you don't know. And that is what informed all our actions uptil today and this moment.

"But the unfortunate thing is that it seems somewhere somehow, some people up there because, the security Chiefs told us point blank that they cannot flout directive from above. It means somebody above is directing this is what should happen.

"Somebody was directing the security men, police and SS should escort the emir to Kano and directives were given that they also received him here and was kept at the Nassarawa palace and few meters away from the Governor's office and residence.

"And ever since politicians from the opposition who have been vocal and vehement about the repeal law and reinstatement of Sanusi were the people who driving movement people around the deposed Emir,

"...meeting there and conspiring to cause mayhem and chaos in the state to the extent that they came out to lit bonfire meters from the Governor's office and residence and got security cover.

"Ever since the process of repealing the law started, Kano was peaceful and people were jubilating only for us to start seeing negative developments.

"We have been wondering why is the order special that out of eight respondents, seven were not served and there was a matching order from the top (Abuja) that everything be done to ensure implementation of the order. Whose interest is been served, who is behind this diabolical plan to cause mayhem in Kano. Why is it sudden, people want to demonstrate?

"Petitions are being engineered today from the former Emirates of Gaya, Rano and Bichi. The Emir of Gaya has already gone on air and stated it categorically clear that he has taken it in good fate and holds no grudges against anybody and appealed to his people to be law abide by the law.

"Today, there was sponsored protest carried out in Gaya by APC thugs. Some people claiming to be stakeholders from Bichi wrote a letter and all of them were card carrying members of APC in the emirate. So the whole thing is now turning into politics.

"We appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, office of the National Security Adviser and other agencies concerned to investigate the happenings in Kano as it relates to the deposed Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero and take immediate steps to evacuate him from his current residence and remove him from in the state. As it is now, he is constituting a security threat in the state.

"A lot of efforts were put in place to reach out to the President on happenings around the chieftaincy matters.

"We (Kano State government) apologize to his office and his personality for any embarrassment or inconvenience that might have caused him. We are deeply misled into believing that the ONSA was behind the arrangement to smuggle the deposed Emir back to Kano and install him in the palace under pretext of a court order.

"But he has refuted that and we know him to be man of his words," the Deputy Governor, Comrade Abdussalam however stated.