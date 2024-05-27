Liberia Hosts Africa Surf Tour 24

Monrovia — The Africa Surf Tour 24 started on 23 May 2024 in Robertsports, Grand Cape Mount County, and is expected to end on Tuesday, 28 May.

Speaking over the weekend in Roberts Sport, the president of the Liberian Surfing Association, Naquetta Ricks, said the Africa Surf Tour 24 is taking place there.

She said Liberia is the first start under seven countries tour that is occurring across Africa.

Surfing is a surface water sport in which participants use a board to ride on moving waves of water, usually carried toward the shore.

Madam Ricks explained that the idea is to promote surfing in Africa, where athletes practice at the Roberts Sport in Grand Cape Mount County.

According to her, athletes get to complete, qualify, and go into the top European league, such as Word Surfing, where they can compete for a chance to be in the 2026 Surf Games or the African Games.

Madam Ricks expressed excitement about Liberia's being the first country to hold the Africa Surf Tour in seven countries in 2024.

The president of the Liberia Surfing Association further said the importance of holding the Africa Tour can't be underestimated.

She said it would be a big boost for tourism, and people from all over the world would be able to see classic athletes on Liberian waters in Roberts Sport.

She mentioned that Roberts Sport is one of the top five surf destinations in the world, and BBC World News and MSNBC have recognized it.

Madam Ricks stated that they have a surfing in Liberia for the last 30 years.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Travel By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She said there is a whole culture of surf through generations of surf right in Roberts Sport, adding that they want to promote Liberian athletes.

She expressed the hope that one day Liberians can make CAF representation in the Olympics.

Meanwhile, she explained that they need coaches and a gym for the athletes.

She disclosed that they expect to be hosting the surf competition on an annual basis.

For his part, Deputy Information Minister for Technical Services Daniel Sando explained that surfing is one area in sports that has not been highlighted in Liberia.

He noted that the government appreciates the efforts of the teams that organized this initiative.

Deputy Minister Sando said they have everything in this country, so if a private sector initiative comes in to buttress the government's effort to open the tourism industry, the government cannot hesitate to support that initiative.

Also speaking, the president of Confederation, Oumar Seye, said he is happy to be in Liberia for such a great competition in Africa, and Roberts Sport is a very good place for sports.