Nigeria: Two Abducted Kogi Varsity Students Killed - Police

The Kogi State police command has said two of the abducted students of Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara, have been killed.

Recall that on May 9, gunmen invaded the university and abducted students, who were preparing for their examinations.

On May 14, Kingsley Fanwo, Kogi State Commissioner for Information, said 20 students were rescued with four in captivity.

Speaking with NAN, yesterday, Bethrand Onuoha, the state Police Commissioner, described the killing of the two students by their abductors as "unfortunate."

Onuoha did not give further details, but said security operatives were on the trail of the abductors to bring them to book.

A non-governmental organisation, Education For All, E4A, has condemned the killing of the students, saying it was the height of callousness.

In a statement, yesterday by Malam Nasir Ibrahim, Publicity Secretary of the NGO, said the kidnappers were out to scare young people from going to school, which was unfortunate.

"It is sad that the criminals killed two of the students who were not among the 21 rescued through the operation coordinated by the Kogi government.

"This is sad, callous and a call for collective action against attackers of educational institutions.

"We are aware that parents of the students were negotiating with the kidnappers which slowed down the offensive on the kidnappers by security agencies so as not to endanger the lives of the captives."