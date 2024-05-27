Nigeria: FG Drags 36 Govs to Supreme Court, Seeks LGs Autonomy

Abuja — The Federal Government has instituted a legal action against governors of the 36 states of the federation at the Supreme Court over alleged misconduct in the administration of local government areas.

FG, in the suit marked: SC/CV/343/2024, which was filed by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, is seeking full autonomy for all LGAs in the country as the third tier of government.

It specifically prayed the apex court to issue an order prohibiting state governors from embarking on unilateral, arbitrary and unlawful dissolution of democratically elected local government leaders.

The government also prayed for an order permitting the funds standing in the credits of local governments to be directly channelled to them from the federation account, in line with the provisions of the constitution, against the alleged unlawful joint accounts created by governors.

Besides, FG prayed to the Supreme Court for an order stopping governors from further constituting caretaker committees to run the affairs of local governments, against the constitutionally recognized and guaranteed democratic system.

It equally applied for an order of injunction, restraining the governors, their agents and privies from receiving, spending or tampering with funds released from the federation account for the benefit of local governments when no democratically elected local government system was put in place in the states.

Governors of the 36 States were sued through their respective Attorneys General.

In the 27 grounds it listed in support of the suit, the federal government argued that Nigeria, as a federation, was a creation of the 1999 Constitution, as amended, with the President, as head of the federal executive arm, swearing on oath to uphold and give effects to provisions of the constitution.

It told the apex court: "That the governors represent the component states of the Federation with Executive Governors who have also sworn to uphold the Constitution and to at all times, give effect to the Constitution and that the Constitution, being the supreme law, has binding force all over the Federation of Nigeria.

"That the Constitution of Nigeria recognizes federal, state and local governments as three tiers of government and that the three recognized tiers of government draw funds for their operation and functioning from the Federation Account created by the Constitution.

"That by the provisions of the Constitution, there must be a democratically elected local government system and that the Constitution has not made provisions for any other systems of governance at the local government level other than the democratically elected local government system.

"That in the face of the clear provisions of the Constitution, the governors have failed and refused to put in place a democratically elected local government system even where no state of emergency has been declared to warrant the suspension of democratic institutions in the state.

"That the failure of the governors to put democratically elected local government system in place, is a deliberate subversion of the 1999 Constitution which they and the President have sworn to uphold.

"That all efforts to make the governors comply with the dictates of the 1999 Constitution in terms of putting in place, a democratically elected local government system, has not yielded any result and that to continue to disburse funds from the Federation Account to governors for non existing democratically elected local government is to undermine the sanctity of the 1999 Constitution.

"That in the face of the violations of the 1999 Constitution, the federal government is not obligated under section 162 of the Constitution to pay any State, funds standing to the credit of local governments where no democratically elected local government is in place."

Consequently, the federal government prayed the Supreme Court to invoke sections 1, 4, 5, 7 and 14 of the constitution to declare that state governors and State Houses of Assembly are under obligation to ensure a democratic system at the third tier of government in Nigeria and to also invoke the same sections to hold that the governors cannot lawfully dissolve democratically elected local government councils.

It also prayed for the invocation of sections 1, 4, 5, 7 and 14 of the Constitution to declare that dissolution of democratically elected local government councils by governors or anyone using the state powers derivable from laws enacted by the State Houses of Assembly or any Executive Order, was unlawful, unconstitutional, null and void.