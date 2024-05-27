Liberia: Arcelor Mittal Rep. Flomo Warns Against Misinformation

Nimba County District #2 Representative, Nyahn Flomo has urged journalists to refrain from practices what he called division among the citizens.

Speaking recently during a media engagement in Nimba, Representative Flomo said the recent conflict involving ArcelorMittal in the media is not the best practice of journalism, adding that premature judgments made on radio by citizens without journalists authenticating facts is an error and not a good journalistic practice describing such action as breach of the PUL Code of Conduct.

He warned citizens against reverting to past conflicts fueled by misinformation and premature judgement while calling for unity and internal resolution of differences within the Nimba Legislative Caucus.

The Nimba County District #2 lawmaker noted that such action could undermine the community role in promoting peace and reconciliation emphasizing the danger of spreading false information and its potential to undermine potential leadership.

Representative Nyahn Flomo stressed the need for responsible media practices and unity among lawmakers to better serve the Liberian people thus calling for a spirit of oneness that is mirrored by coordination among both citizens and government officials.

He made the statements during the recent "Thank You Program" held in the county.

