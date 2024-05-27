Nigeria: Five Injured in Farmers-Herders' Clash in Jigawa - Police

27 May 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

The police said farmers were injured in a clash between farmers and cattle herders in Hayin Kogi forest in Birninkudu Local Government Area of Jigawa.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, DSP Lawan Shiisu on Monday.

"Report at the command's disposal revealed that at 1700HRS, farmers at the Hayin Kogi Forest were attacked by herders resident of Waza Fulani sttelemements of Birninkudu LGA while clearing bushes in preparation for wet season farming.

"As a result, some of the farmers escaped and abandoned their tricycles, phones and farm implements," he said.

The PPRO added that upon receipt of the report, police from neigbouring Police Division, surrounding the forest was immediately mobilised to the scene.

He said that a 42-year-old man and four others who sustained injuries, have been taken to the Dutse General Hospital where they received treatment and have sine been discharged.

"The belongings of the farmers were recovered and handed over to them," Shiisu said.

He explained that efforts are being intensified to arrest the fleeing suspects, while the case is being investigated.

"Normalcy has since been restored in the area. The Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr Ahmadu Abdullahi, organised a stakeholders' meeting and ordered the arrest of the culprits.

"The CP has directed the Area Commander in charge of Birninku and Divisional Police Officers in charge of Birninkudu and Kiyawa to hold a stakeholders' meeting with a view to dousing tension and to avert a breach of peace in the area," he said.

