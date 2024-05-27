Nigeria: Lalong Urges Quality Education for Rural Dwellers

27 May 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Former Governor of Plateau State, Simon Lalong has called for the strengthening of the education sector to give Nigerians, especially those resident in the rural areas an opportunity to improve themselves and build the capacity to break the shackles of poverty and ignorance in society.

Lalong, who is now the Senator representing Plateau South Senatorial Zone in the National Assembly, said this during the commissioning of the National Open University (NOUN) Study Centre at the Wase local government area of Plateau State, a project attracted by the former Deputy Speaker House of Representatives, Ahmed Maje Wase.

He commended President Bola Tinubu and the Federal Ministry of Education for making sure the collaboration with the National Assembly yielded a positive result.

The Senator noted that "... The Study Centre will give the marginalized, and even those who are willing to acquire additional education an opportunity to do so with ease," and assured that he will work with the former Deputy Speaker and other Legislators to ensure that Federal presence is attracted to Plateau State and the Southern Zone in particular.

Earlier, the former Deputy Speaker Idris Wase appreciated his constituents for allowing him to serve them at the National Assembly over the years, and promised to continue to bring development that will impact the present and future generations.

He said, "The vision behind the NOUN Study Centre is to make tertiary education accessible to most rural dwellers in the area and also build capacity for national development."

However, NOUN's Deputy Vice Chancellor, (Administration), Professor Isaac Butswat who represented his principal at the event said, "The Wase Study Centre is a viable educational platform for emancipation which the young and old should take advantage of... Opportunities will be given to all Nigerians who are willing to take advantage of the Centre to develop themselves."

