Liberia: LFA U.S.$6 Million Budget Approved By Stakeholders

Monrovia — Stakeholders of football have approved the LFA fiscal budget of just over US$6 million. This follows a 25 -13 vote at Extraordinary Congress in Congo Town.

President Mustapha Raji expressed satisfaction over the result and thanked each and every stakeholder including those that voted against and the Executive Committee members for the decision which he believed was in the interest of football.

The president told the Extraordinary Congress that the development of football Liberia is threading on is the extension of the good works done by his predecessors, Izetta Wesley, Willie Russell, and Musa Bility.

Raji pleaded with the National government to support its national teams, especially Women's football following Liberia U-17 and U-20 recent successes in the female World Cup campaign and WAFU A competition in Senegal.

The president also informed stakeholders that Liberia will be ducked 150K from its FIFA subsidies after the association failed to meet key criteria like running a U-15 and U-17 female leagues.