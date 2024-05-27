Liberia: LFA U.S.$6 Million Budget Approved By Stakeholders

27 May 2024
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)

Monrovia — Stakeholders of football have approved the LFA fiscal budget of just over US$6 million. This follows a 25 -13 vote at Extraordinary Congress in Congo Town.

President Mustapha Raji expressed satisfaction over the result and thanked each and every stakeholder including those that voted against and the Executive Committee members for the decision which he believed was in the interest of football.

The president told the Extraordinary Congress that the development of football Liberia is threading on is the extension of the good works done by his predecessors, Izetta Wesley, Willie Russell, and Musa Bility.

Raji pleaded with the National government to support its national teams, especially Women's football following Liberia U-17 and U-20 recent successes in the female World Cup campaign and WAFU A competition in Senegal.

The president also informed stakeholders that Liberia will be ducked 150K from its FIFA subsidies after the association failed to meet key criteria like running a U-15 and U-17 female leagues.

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.