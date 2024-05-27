Nigeria: Nollywood Top Director Reginald Ebere Is Dead

27 May 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Remi Adebayo

The entertainment industry has lost another top Nollywood player with the demise of one of its leading directors, Reginald Ebere.

Veteran entertainer and actor, Segun Arinze broke the news on Nollywood Giants, a WhatsApp platform created for notable Nigerian entertainers on Sunday, where he lamented the painful loss of Ebere.

National Secretary of Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN), Perekeme Odon also confirmed the sad news.

"We are deeply saddened to share the news of the passing of our dear brother and colleague, Mr. Reginald Ebere," Odon said while announcing the passing of the director.

The statement said details about his burial would be forwarded on the platform.

Ebere's colleagues have been paying tributes on the deceased.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.