Nigeria: FG Plans Single Digit Loan for Media Houses

27 May 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Soni Daniel, Abuja

Apparently concerned about the high cost of media production inputs, the federal government plans to support interested media houses with single-digit loan to keep them in business.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, announced the intervention at the ministerial performance briefing to mark the first year of the Tinubu administration in office.

The minister said the proposed loan for media establishments is being coordinated by the Bank of Industry.

The Minister said: "We are also creating an enabling environment for all players and stakeholders in the media and information ecosystem thrive.

"One highlight here is the recent directive by Mr. President to the Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, through the Bank of Industry (BOI), to extend its single-digit interest-rate financing to media organizations in the country.

"It is now incumbent upon media practitioners to develop bankable proposals to access this financing facility being offered by the Federal Government."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.