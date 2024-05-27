Liberia News - Boakai Debunks Fahngon's Divisive Plans

In a swift move, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai has debunked a proposal by the Director General of the Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS) Eugene Fahngon that the state own broadcaster should be used exclusively for government-related issues

Mr. Fahngon's plan is apparently meant to exclude opposition figures' expressions.

But the Liberian leader promptly rejected this suggestion, affirming that LBS would remain a platform for all Liberian.

Speaking at the just-ended three-day government retreat at the EJS Ministerial Complex in Monrovia, Eugene Fahngon, Director General of the Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS), proposed that LBS should be used exclusively for government-related issues, apparently meant to exclude opposition figures' expressions.

Fahngon's proposal aimed to transform LBS into a government-centric broadcaster, potentially silencing critical opposition voices. However, President Boakai emphasized, "LBS should be and will be for all Liberians."

President Boakai at the same time, challenged the government's communication arm to ensure that each county capital has a television station accessible to ordinary citizens.

The rejection of Fahngon's plan was met with relief by some political commentators who expressed concern over his intentions. Some of the opposition leaders viewed Fahngon's proposal as an attempt to sanction critical opposition voices, especially those critical of the Boakai administration.

Fahngon, known for his combative demeanor, previously served as Deputy Minister for Press and Public Affairs at the Ministry of Information under the former ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC). He later resigned from the CDC, apparently due to policy differences, and became disenchanted with the Weah-Taylor administration throughout the 2023 presidential election. However, his tenure at Information was marked by threats against journalists and poor relations with media institutions.

His rise to the Director General position at LBS was largely due to his loyalty and support for Boakai during the 2023 presidential election. Currently, Fahngon is embroiled in a public dispute with the past LBS leadership led by Estella Liberty Kemoh, alleging mismanagement and fund misappropriation during her tenure.

The conflict between Fahngon and the past leadership has intensified over time. However, Fahngon's allegations have been denied by former LBS Director General Kemoh, who has since filed a complaint with the Minister of Information, Jerolinmek Matthew Piah.

President Boakai's stance on maintaining LBS as an inclusive platform underscores his commitment to freedom of expression and the democratic process.

As Liberia navigates its political landscape, the role of media and the preservation of open dialogue remains crucial for the nation's progress.