Ghana - Journalist Assaulted By Political Activists

press release

According to local media reports, journalist Dakurugu Abubakar Ndeeya was filming an altercation between some NPP sympathisers and a police officer, when the reporter was attacked and brutalised by four individuals "suspected to be supporters of the NPP". As a result of the assault, he suffered bruises to his face.

In a statement issued by the GJA on 20 May, the Northern Region chairperson of the Association, Yakubu Abdul Majeed, called on all politicians to join the GJA in "unreservedly condemning all forms of attacks on journalists", and urged "the Northern Regional Police Command to employ all legitimate means at their disposal to apprehend the culprits behind the assault and to ensure that they face the full consequences of the law". The Association reiterated its unflinching commitment in safeguarding the rights of journalists and enabling them to discharge their duties without fear of intimidation.

IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger said that the attack on journalist Dakurugu Abubakar Ndeeya was senseless and should not be allowed in a democratic society.

"Journalists and media workers are mandated by their rights to media freedom and freedom of expression to carry out their noble duties in the interest of the public. Nobody, including the security forces has the right to attack journalists who are recording videos or taking notes. Reporting is in the public interest.Journalists must be allowed to carry out their functions without any form of intimidation or harassment," stated Bellanger.

The IFJ joins its affiliate, the GJA, in calling on the Northern Police Command to do everything possible to apprehend the perpetrators and to ensure that they are brought to justice.

The IFJ demands the government to guarantee the safety and security of journalists and to create a conducive environment as Ghana moves towards its presidential elections on 7 December, 2024.