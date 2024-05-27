Liberia: Movee Expels Three Executives for 'Rebellion'

The Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE), through its National Executive Committee (NEC) has expelled three of its executives for allegedly violating its constitution and being used by "hidden hands and outside forces" to undermine the party's stability,

Those expelled are Mr. K. Mathew Shan, Mr. Jeremiah E. Paye and Patrick Karmo. The party took the decision to expel the trio following the climax of an emergency meeting held at its headquarters in Paynesville, outside Monrovia on Saturday, May 26.

The meeting was held in keeping with Article XIV Section 2 (b) of the by-laws and constitution of MOVEE. It was intended for the purpose of receiving, reviewing and acting upon the report from the special investigation committee that was constituted by the national executive committee to probe those expelled.

Those expelled were previously suspended and requested to appear before the committee for investigation

The party accused the former officials of violating Article XVIII Section 6 (g) of its constitution by calling for the replacement of its National Robert Sammie and other executive members who are on national duties outside of Liberia.

They complained that some of those serving in NEC positions of the party, including their Chairman Robert Sammie, have taken up assignments at some Liberian embassies abroad, thereby paralyzing the workings of the political institution.

Article XVIII Section 6 (g) of MOVEE constitution prohibits any action that embarrasses the party, or that brings the party to public disrepute as may be determined by the national executive committee, national convention, county chapter, or any branch of the party.

Findings

In its report, the special investigation committee reported that despite using multiple outreach mechanisms, including messages and voice calls, through whatsapp Mr. K. Matthew Shan, Mr Jeremiah E. Paye and Patrick Karmo refused to honor its invitations.

According to the committee, none of the accused individuals were willing to comply with it.

It alleged that Mr. Paye was influenced by "hidden hands and outside forces" to undermine the party's stability, as he was seen during the press conference on May 5, flanked by Mr. Goodrich S. Cheayan and Mr. Edward Norman, who were expelled from the party for various reasons inimical to the party's values and principles, as well as other non-partisans of MOVEE.

The committee maintained that Mr. Paye "illegally placed the names of several members, including county chairpersons of the NEC, on the resolution he alluded to during his press conference on May 5, 2024.

It pointed out that Mr. Paye also appeared on public radio stations purporting to be the party's Secretary General, thereby disseminating a new policy position.

"Mr. K. Matthew Shan, Jeremiah Paye, Mr. Patrick Karmo and others planned the May 14, 2024 fracas at the party headquarters, which led to the Liberia National Police (LNP) imprisoning some party members and non-members, with the intention of illegally assuming the party's leadership due to their ill-political will."

"Henceforth, having accorded all the accused individuals the opportunity of due process and predicated upon the above findings, the National Executive Committee (NEC) hereby endorsed the Special Investigation Committee report hereby concluding that the actions of Mr. K Matthew Shan, Mr. Jeremiah E. Paye and Mr. Patrick Karmo, by issuing unauthorized public statements on behalf of the NEC and mobilizing people to illegally take over the leadership of the party on May 14, 2024, are in gross violations of Article XVIII, Section 6 (f) (g) and (h), under the caption Code of Conduct, of the By-Laws and Constitution of the MOVEE."

The party indicated that based on the outcome of a due process in keeping with its By-Laws and Constitution and in consistent with the findings of the Special Investigation Committee, it has resolved to expel the three individuals.

Maintaining leadership

It noted that Mr. Robert Sammie and other executive committee members who are outside the county on national duties continue to enjoy the support and protection of the NEC of MOVEE until such time they are limited by law in keeping with the by-laws and constitution.

Meanwhile, the party has disclosed that Mr. Prince Mehn, Mr. Aston P. Holder, Mr. Jeffrey Siaffa, will continue to serve as Acting National Chairman, National Secretary General and Chairman for Montserrado County respectively, until otherwise decided by its NEC.

The party, through its NEC, however, reaffirmed support to its political Leader Ambassador Dee - Maxwell Saah Kemayah Sr.

It also recommitted to the ideas and value of the Collation for Democratic Change (CDC) and its Standard Bearer, former President Dr. George Manneh Weah.

"Based on a complaint expressed in the National Executive Committee's meeting by Winston Gray, Chairman of the Youth Wing against Karso Harris, National Vice Chair for Communication for alleged gross unruly behavior, hence violation of our bylaws and constitution of MOVEE, the National Executive Committee of MOVEE in its sitting on Saturday, May 25, 2024 hereby resolved and mandates the Special Investigation Committee headed by Tony Wesseh to take siege of the foresaid complaint against Mr. Harso Harris and launch an impartial investigation into the matter."

The NEC further gives its fiduciary responsibility only for the purpose of the investigation of Mr. Harris, in order to make a determination of the outcome of said investigation and any outcome/decision made by the shall be considered the decision and mandate of the National Executive Committee of MOVEE, shall be final and binding on the reporting party and Mr. Karso Harris and shall be fully implemented by the Acting National Chairman of the party and the National Executive Committee and all partisans of the party.

"We reaffirmed our membership to CDC and we reaffirmed that Hon. Dee Maxwell Saah Kemayah still enjoys our confidence as our Political Leader. The National Leadership of the Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE) is hereby authorized and further mandated to communicate the position of the National Executive Committee to the National Elections Commission (NEC) of Liberia within four (4) days beginning May 25, 2024."