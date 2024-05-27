Nigeria: Police Arrest Four Suspected Kidnappers in Military Uniforms

The police said the suspects were about to kidnap a friend of one of their victims, who could not raise N5 million ransom, when they were nabbed.

The police in Akwa Ibom State, South-south Nigeria, have arrested four suspected kidnappers and rescued two victims in the state.

The police spokesperson in the state, Timfon John, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday said, the four suspects were dressed in military uniforms.

Ms John, an assistant superintendent of police, identified the suspects as Abdulkarem Yusuf, Yusuf Waziri, Inbinabo Iboroma and Abdulrahman Abbas.

They were arrested on Friday along Utang Street, in Uyo, the state capital following a distress call from members of the public, the police spokesperson said.

The police gave the name of one of the victims earlier kidnapped by the suspects as "Abraham Ekpe" and added that they (suspects) were about to kidnap "Richie", a friend of Mr Ekpe, when they were arrested.

"Their plan was to take them to the Odukpani Local Government Area of Cross River State.

"Further investigation also revealed that they had demanded N5 million ransom from their victim but he could not pay, prompting them to also kidnap his friend.

"The victims were all rescued successfully and have been reunited with their families," the police said.

Ms John listed items recovered from the suspects as "a red-coloured Honda Accord, handcuff and dagger."

Previous records

Kidnap-for-ransom has been on the rise in the oil-rich state despite efforts by the police to stem the tide.

The incident occurred less than a week after the paramount ruler of the Mbo Local Government Area, Okon Abang, was kidnapped and about a month after a medical doctor, John Esu was abducted in Oron, a neighbouring local government area with Mbo.

Mr Esu was, however, released after spending two weeks in captivity.

Vanguard newspaper had in March reported how parents of a set of newly delivered twins were kidnapped at their residential gate at Akpasak Estate, off Oron Road, leaving the babies behind.

The couple, according to the newspaper, went shopping leaving their twin at home and were abducted by kidnappers while honking at the gate waiting for someone to open.

The suspected kidnappers, the newspaper said, arrived in a mini-bus and whisked them away to an unknown destination.

In January, PREMIUM TIMES reported how three persons were abducted by kidnappers while watching the African Cup of Nations at a relaxation centre in Uyo, the state capital. The four suspects connected with the incident were later arrested by the State Security Service (SSS).

Earlier in December, this newspaper reported how a High Court judge, Joy Unwana, was kidnapped and her security guard was shot dead while returning from a court to Uyo, from Oron Local Government Area, where she had a court session.

Mrs Unwana was freed after spending five days in captivity.