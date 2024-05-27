Ghana: Roads Minister Inspect Projects in E/R

The Minister of Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has inspected road projects across various municipalities and districts in the Eastern Region, to evaluate the progress, and condition of the road network to ensure their timely completion.

Among the roads, he inspected were the 6.5-kilometer Akuse junction to Somanya Road, which is partially completed with an asphalt concrete overlay, and the reconstruction of the 25-kilometer Nkurakan-Adukrom-Trom road.

He said the completion of the roads would enhance transportation, reduce travel time, and boost economic activities for the benefit of the residents.

The minister also inspected the reconstruction of the 65.2-kilometer Koforidua to Asesewa-Abourso road and the rehabilitation of the 15.3-kilometer Asamankese-Akroso roads.

Additional projects he inspected included the rehabilitation of the Eshiem-Akroso-Akim Oda Road, reconstruction of the Akim Oda-Achiase-Amanfopong roads, and the rehabilitation of town roads in Akim Swedru and Akim Awisa, as well as the Bepong to Ntomemu road.

The inspection covered several areas including, Lower Manya Krobo, Yilo Krobo, Akuapem North, New Juaben South, New Juaben North, Birim Central, Lower West Akim municipalities, and the Okere, Upper Manya Krobo, Fanteakwa North, Achiase, Atiwa East, Asene-Manso-Akroso, Birim South, and Kwahu East districts.

During a media briefing, Asenso-Boakye acknowledged the poor condition of roads in the region and reassured the public of the government's commitment to improving the infrastructure.

He emphasised that the government was dedicated to reconstructing and rehabilitating these roads to alleviate the hardships faced by commuters and boost economic activities.

Mr Asenso-Boakye said ministry had identified particularly bad roads in the region and planned to expedite their rehabilitation.

He expressed concern about some contractors abandoning their sites and pledged to help address their challenges by providing them with the necessary support to ensure the swift completion of the projects.

Asenso-Boakye expressed satisfaction with the progress of works, adding that efforts would be made to complete all the projects.

He reiterated the government's commitment to enhancing the road network in the Eastern Region to improve transportation and reduce travel time for residents.

Accompanying the Minister during the inspection were Eastern Regional Minister Seth Kwame Acheampong, Eastern Regional Director of the Ghana Highway Authority, Sheikh Aminu Abubakar; and other officials from the Ministry of Roads and Highways.

Their presence underscored the collaborative effort being made to address the road infrastructure challenges in the region.