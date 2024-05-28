Nigeria: Bandits Still in Our Community 4 Days After Attack, Niger Farmers Cry Out

28 May 2024
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abubakar Akote, Minna

Residents of Kuchi in Munya LGA of Niger State have said that bandits have not left their community four days after they were attacked.

City & Crime earlier reported how bandits, numbering about 300, invaded Kuchi and adjoining communities on Friday, killing six vigilantes and four other people.

A resident who lamented that he, his family and dozens of other displaced persons were now in Sarkin-Pawa, headquarters of Munya LGA, said about 160 people were kidnapped during the attack.

He told City & Crime that, "The bandits are still in our communities rustling cattle. We are hungry; we don't have food. We have been crying day and night. If adults can manage hunger, children cannot. We need support."

The Chairman of Munya LGA, Aminu Najume, also told Tsalle Daya, a Hausa programme on Prestige FM Radio, that the bandits rode on about 150 motorcycles with each one carrying three people during the attack.

He said, "On the day of the attack, even birds in Kuchi would have known that gunmen attacked the community with the sounds of guns we were hearing. Those people were not bandits; they are ISWAP and Boko Haram. We want intervention to enable my people to cultivate crops. It is the rainy season."

